‘My heart was racing’: consistent combination keep their cool to win HOYS 143cm worker final





The super-cool combination of Landslow Melody Maker and Isle of Man-based Lola Bass were victorious in the National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers HOYS 143cm working hunter pony of the year championship at the 2022 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The 12-year-old Connemara mare, who is by Ardbear Spirit out of Drimcong Colleen, nailed her round with 15-year-old Lola. This was Lola’s first ever HOYS win:

“She’s always so willing and she just wants to please,” said Lola, who has been partnered with the mare for four years after purchasing her from her former owners, Ellie and Jo Callwood, winners of the HOYS 153cm working hunter pony championship earlier that morning with Ennis Boy.

Melody is based with Sarah Parker and her dream team, who Lola has been with for six years.

“This year she was Desert Orchid champion at the BSPS championships and she was placed at the Royal International Horse Show,” said Lola, who was also a member of the winning England team in the BSPS inter-country contest. “She’s been such a consistent mare. The track today was testing and up-to-height, but it jumped nicely if you rode the right lines. My heart was racing as the commentator was calling the numbers out.”

Melody and Lola will be back in the spotlight later this afternoon for the overall working hunter pony of the year championship held in the international arena.

Second place in the HOYS 143cm working hunter pony championship went to Alex Aungier’s 19-year-old gelding Allandy Gold Spark ridden by her daughter Gracie Aungier.

