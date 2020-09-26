A series of measures to make Tokyo 2021 “fit for a post-Corona world” have been agreed, with no stone “left unturned“.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 organising committee today (25 September) agreed more than 50 measures developed in response to the postponement of this year’s Games, to “maximise cost savings and increase efficiencies in Games delivery”.

During the meeting IOC president Thomas Bach acknowledged the “outstanding progress” being made towards Tokyo, reinforcing his belief that next year’s Games will be the “best prepared ever”. He also emphasised that the coming months will require flexibility and creativity from everyone involved as the Tokyo organisers deliver Games “fit for a post-Corona world”.

The measures have been split into four main categories; stakeholders, infrastructure, promotion and other areas of interest. Examples of the initial measures include the reduction of stakeholder personnel attending the Games, streamlining transport services, adjusting spectator activities at competition venues and hosting a number of pre-Games meetings online.

Tokyo 2020 coordination commission chair John Coates said: “Built from the principles outlined by the joint IOC and Tokyo 2020 steering committee, these optimisations and simplifications mark an important step towards delivering a safe and successful Games in 2021.

“We owe it to the public to enact these measures during these challenging times, that’s why we’ve left no stone unturned and will continue to look for further opportunities over the coming months. The unique task of reorganising an Olympic Games has called for the Olympic movement to be stronger together – this milestone illustrates our collective commitment.

Mr Coates added the ‘Tokyo model’ will not only deliver a Games fit for a post-Coronavirus world, but will become a blueprint that will benefit future organising committees for many years to come.

Tokyo 2020 president Mori Yoshiro said “considering the current state of the world” the IOC had been discussing how to deliver a safe and secure Games that can “win public understanding” in these challenging times.

“After we established a broader direction that the Games in 2021 should be simplified, we have been working closely together with the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee and various stakeholders such as international federations, national Olympic committees, national Paralympic committees, partners and broadcasters, in every possible area that can contribute to simplifications,” he said.

“This process will benefit future society – becoming a role model for future global events as people adapt to living in the new normal. We will make all efforts to ensure that in the future the Tokyo 2020 Games will be a legacy. We will continue to work hard on simplifications towards next year and ask for the continued cooperation of all those involved in the Games.”

