‘Meant to be’: last-minute tip-off secures top horse’s ‘nephew’ for rider

Showjumper Kerry Brennan is well known for her partnership with the phenomenal winner Wellington M – there are very few national titles this pair have not won and their strike rate has been astounding during a 13-year career together.

But with the 17-year-old gelding now approaching the twilight of his career, the Chesterfield rider had some feelings of regret that she didn’t have a younger “Welly” to take his place. All that changed last month when she was tipped off that the Quidam

De Revel x Cash gelding’s nephew, a foal from his damline, was up for auction — but there were only four hours until the online bidding closed on the Paardenveiling website.

“It was just meant to be – we bid and ended up buying him,” Kerry told H&H. “Obviously there are plenty of horses out there from his sire [Quidam De Revel] but to have his mother’s line and to be able to potentially keep those bloodlines going felt very special.”

The colt foal she purchased is named Paradiso and is by Hardrock Z, a son of the great Heartbreaker. Hardrock Z competed with Venezuelan rider Emanuel Andrade at five-star level, including at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016 as well as the World Equestrian Games in 2014.

The foal’s dam Cequita M (who jumps 1.30m herself and has already produced a six-year-old international 1.30m showjumper) is out of Wellington’s dam Requita M, a half-sister to the international 1.50m showjumper Zyquita SR (by Quick Star).

“Wellington is such a special horse to me — my horse of a lifetime — so we’re so excited to have this foal,” added Kerry.

