Our reviewer enjoyed these Wellies and found them particularly versatile — useful both in the yard and in muddy situations

A “Wellington revolution” is how Sporting Hares describe their Fieldsport boot. I’ve always appreciated a good “Welly” — so was keen to try these out.

When first putting them on, the comfort was immediately noticeable. Made from vulcanised rubber with a 5mm Neoprene lining, the boots hug your feet around the self-contour sole and the full-length zip at the side allows all sizes of calf to wear these comfortably — there wasn’t a “wearing in” stage to endure with these.

The sole is thick and, although not the most attractive, it’s not heavy and has decent grip for rain and mud.

The boots are available in one colour, a pleasant petrol blue green, and are topped off with a smart brown leather tip.

These boots are extremely versatile for all situations; yards, fields and festivals (as a good Wellington boot should be).

I was very grateful for the warmth they provided, along with a comfort that enabled me to meander around for hours on end with no complaint.

If you’re outside for most of the day — and with the impending winter — you won’t go far wrong with these, they are sturdy, reliable and comfortable. The price of £125 isn’t cheap but for warm cosy feet, it is well worth it.