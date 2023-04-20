Man arrested after horses found with multiple stab wounds





A man has been arrested after three horses were found with multiple stab wounds.

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called to premises in Fazeley, Tamworth, on Sunday morning (16 April), to reports that three horses had been wounded.

“Thankfully, two of them were treated by a vet swiftly and are expected to make a full recovery,” a spokesman for the force said. “The third horse didn’t need any treatment and was not seriously injured.”

Shortly after the incident was reported, officers arrested a 47-year-old man from Tamworth on suspicion of animal welfare offences and criminal damage.

He was released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue and officers are still appealing for information.

Wildlife crime lead Detective Inspector Tim Boulton said: “This type of crime can have a devastating and lasting impact on the animals themselves and their owners.

“Neighbourhood officers and wildlife crime leads in the force are regularly engaging with the rural community to ensure that their needs and concerns are actioned as effectively as possible.

“We are continuing to work closely with partners to prioritise and target those deliberately causing harm to animals and committing rural crime in Staffordshire.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 169 of 16 April, or use the live chat online. To make an anonymous report, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

