Luhmühlen Horse Trials dressage times: find out when the Brits will ride





The Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials dressage times have been released – with eight Brits in action on day one.

The first day of CCI4*-S dressage gets under way tomorrow (13 June) at 7.30am UK time (8.30am local time). Australia’s Kevin McNab and Scuderia 1918 Don Quidam are first to ride down the centre line in the CCI4*-S.

The three Brits in the four-star class, Tom McEwen and JL Dublin, Laura Collett and London 52, and Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir – who are in Germany bidding for their place on the Paris 2024 Olympic eventing squad having been named among the 12 British nominated entries – are drawn for the second day of dressage, on Friday (14 June). Yasmin has also been named on the Paris nominated entries with her CCI5* ride Rehy DJ, and will take to the dressage arena on Thursday afternoon.

Top riders in action in the CCI4*-S dressage on Thursday include Tim Price and Coup De Coeur Dudevin at 7.52am UK time (8.52am local time), the home-side’s Michael Jung and Kilcandra Ocean Power at 8.37am UK time (9.37am local time), and British-based Frenchman Gaspard Maksud and Zaragoza at 10.12am UK time (11.12am local time). Sweden’s Aria Ramkali and Flanders are the final combination to go in the four-star on day one at 12.10pm UK time (1.10pm local time).

The first day of the CCI5* Luhmühlen Horse Trials dressage action begins at 1.15pm UK time (2.15pm local time), with Tom McEwen and CHF Cooliser first to go.

CCI5* Luhmühlen Horse Trials dressage times on Thursday: British riders

Tom McEwen and CHF Cooliser 1.15pm UK time (2.15pm local time)

Kirsty Chabert and Opposition Heraldik Girl 2.00pm UK time (3.00pm local time)

Yasmin Ingham and Rehy DJ 2.15pm UK time (3.15pm local time)

Laura Collett and Hester 2.50pm UK time (3.50pm local time)

Lauren Lillywhite and Hacien 3.12pm UK time (4.12pm local time)

Storm Straker and Fever Pitch 3.27pm UK time (4.27pm local time)

Caroline Harris and D Day 3.42pm UK time (4.42pm local time)

Alice Casburn and Topspin 3.50pm UK time (4.50pm local time)

On Friday (14 June) the CCI4*-S Luhmühlen Horse Trials dressage gets under way at 7.15am UK time (8.15am local time), with Ireland’s Stephan Dubsky and Karla first to go.

CCI4*-S dressage times on Friday: British riders

Laura Collett and London 52 at 9.02am UK time (10.02am local time)

Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir 9.47am UK time (10.47am local time)

Tom McEwen and JL Dublin at 10.10am UK (11.10am local time)

Alex Bragg and Ardeo Premier open proceedings in the CCI5* dressage on Friday afternoon at 12.30pm UK time (1.30pm local time). Ros Canter will ride at 1.07pm UK time with Izilot DHI, whom she is on the Paris nominated entries list with alongside Lordships Graffalo.

CCI5* dressage times on Friday: British riders

Alex Bragg and Ardeo Premier at 12.30pm UK time (1.30pm local time)

Melissa Joannides and Patch Ali at 12.45pm UK time (1.45pm local time)

Mollie Summerland and Flow 7 at 12.52pm UK time (1.52pm local time)

Ros Canter and Izilot DHI at 1.07pm UK time (2.07pm local time)

Laura Birley and Bob Cotton Bandit at 1.15pm UK time (2.15pm local time)

Will Rawlin and The Partner at 1.30pm UK time (2.30pm local time)

Fiona Kashel and Creevagh Silver De Haar at 1.45pm UK time (2.45pm local time)

David Doel and Galileo Nieuwmoed at 2.10pm UK time (3.10pm local time)

Isabella Innes Ker and Highway at 2.25pm UK time (3.25pm local time)

Katie Bleloch and Goldlook at 2.40pm UK time (3.40pm local time)

Tom McEwen and Brookfield Quality at 2.55pm UK time (3.55pm local time)

View the Luhmühlen Horse Trials dressage times in full

