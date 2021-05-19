Past winners, the world champion and five-star victors headline fierce Luhmühlen CCI5* entries





A ferocious line-up headed by past winners and the world’s best eventers have been announced for Luhmühlen CCI5* (17-20 June).

Defending champions Tim Price and Ascona M, who won here in 2019, will be seeking to reclaim their crown, while Jonelle Price brings forward her 2018 winner, Faerie Dianimo. Tim is also entered with his 2019 Burghley winner, Ringwood Sky Boy.

The German CCI5* is the first five-star event in the 2021 European calendar, a title that is usually held by Badminton, which was forced to cancel this year owing to Covid.

Other previous winning riders aiming to add another Luhmühlen CCI5* victory to their CV include Michael Jung, who has two horses entered (Highlighter and FischerWild Wave).

World Champions Ros Canter and Allstar B spearhead the British contingent, which also features 2019 Burghley winners Pippa Funnell and MGH Grafton Street. Pippa, who won individual gold at the European Championships here in 1999 with Supreme Rock, is also entered with Billy Walk On.

Tom McEwen and Figaro Van Het Broekxhof, second here in 2019, will be aiming to go one better this time, as will 2018 runners-up Laura Collett and Mr Bass. Tom also rides CHF Cooliser.

Joining them are Sarah Bullimore and Reve Du Rouet, who were fifth here in 2019 and whose five-star results also include fourth at Burghley in both 2018 and 2019 and runner-up at Pau 2017. Sarah will also ride Conpierre, with whom she finished eighth here in 2019.

World number one Oliver Townend has two entered (Tregilder and MHS King Joules).

Other Brits with multiple rides include Piggy March, who brings her 2019 Badminton winner Vanir Kamira as well as Brookfield Inocent, Gemma Tattersall (Jalapeno III and Santiago Bay), Nicola Wilson (JL Dublin and Bulana) and Izzy Taylor (Monkeying Around and Fonbherna Lancer). David Doel has three rides (Carneyhaugh Rua, Dunges Don Perignon and Shannondale Quest), Simon Grieve is entered with Drumbilla Metro and The Rutman and Ben Hobday is also taking a pair (Harelaw Wizard and Shadow Man).

Imogen Murray and her experienced five-star campaigner Ivar Gooden will be making the trip, as will Kitty King and her 2019 Europeans ride Vendredi Biats.

Other British riders entered are: Harry Meade (Tenareze), Tom Jackson (Billy Cuckoo), Sarah Way (Dassett Cooley Dun), Hector Payne (Dynasty), Georgie Spence (Halltown Harley), Mollie Summerland (Charly Van Ter Helden), Felicity Collins (RSH Contend OR), Selena Miles (Iron), Harry Mutch (HD Bronze), Thomas Rowland (Possible Mission), Emma Hyslop-Webb (Pennlands Douglas), Kirsty Chabert (Classic VI), Emilie Chandler (Gortfadda Diamond), EIlidh-Jane Costello (Wedmur Quality) and H&H’s 2019 Burghley first-timer blogger Julia Norman.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

There are strong sides entered from across the rest of the world, including Australia’s Chris Burton (Graf Liberty) and Kevin McNab (Willunga and Scuderia 1918 A Best Friend), Jesse Campbell (Amsterdam) and Samantha Lissington (Ricker Ridge Rui) joining the Prices in the New Zealand contingent, plus four combinations each from the US and France, and three from Ireland.

The CCI4*-S also features a world-class entries list, headed by Ingrid Klimke entered with the great SAP Hale-Bob OLD, who won European individual and team gold here in 2019, and Michael Jung aboard the multiple international-winner FischerChipmunk FRH.

View the full Luhmühlen CCI5*-L and CCI4*-S entries list

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

