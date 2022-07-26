Ludger Beerbaum, 58, makes German team comeback – for one day only





Six years after announcing that he was retiring from the German showjumping team, four-time Olympic gold medallist Ludger Beerbaum is set to make a welcome comeback.

The German legend announced in 2016 at the age of 52 that he was retiring from team sport, although he has continued to compete as an individual in the six years since. His final team appearance came at the FEI Nations Cup Final in 2016.

But showjumping fans will have the chance to enjoy the maestro in action once again wearing the German team colours as he lines up to compete in Friday’s Nations Cup competition at the Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead.

However, it has been stressed that Ludger, who turns 59 next month, will be flying the German flag for one day only — this is not a permanent return to the team fold. A statement from Ludger Beerbaum’s stables said: “Due to a shortage of riders this close to the World [Championships], Ludger will exclusively be joining the German team for this show and does not plan on a comeback.”

Ludger will be competing this week on his top mare Mila and he will be joined in Sussex by his German team-mates Marcus Ehning, Tobias Meyer, Sven Schlusselburg and the Beerbaum Stables rider Philipp Weishaupt.

Ludger was described by former FEI jumping director John Roche as “a legend in his own lifetime, a complete horseman and a man who is deeply involved in the development of the sport.”

He said after announcing his retirement six years ago: “I won’t get bored. I’m grateful that I was able to represent Germany as a rider. Now this job is for my younger colleagues.”

Ludger is now heavily involved with his Riesenbeck International Equestrian Centre in his native Germany but has been on great form this year in the saddle, winning the five-star Longines Global Champions Tour grands prix of Mexico City and Doha.

Ludger’s first appearance on a senior championship team for Germany came in 1987. He has won two gold medals, one silver and one bronze at world championships and six gold, three silver and two bronze at European championships, as well as his four Olympic gold medals and one bronze medal at his final championship in Rio in 2016.

