World’s top showjumpers to do battle at London International





Harry Charles will return to the London International Horse Show (15-19 December) to defend his titles, as he takes on competition including seven of the world’s top 10 showjumpers.

Last year Harry enjoyed a super week at the ExCel when he won the grand prix, and the Ivy Stakes, on Borsato and took the honours in the World Cup leg with Stardust.

The line-up for this year’s competition has been revealed and Harry will be facing stiff competition from his 2022 World Championships teammates Scott Brash, Joe Stockdale, Ben Maher and John Whitaker, and world number one and reigning world champion Henrik von Eckermann. The other world top-10 riders who will descend on London are Julien Epaillard, Conor Swail, Marlon Modolo Zanotelli, Peder Fredricson and Kevin Staut.

Harry said the London International Horse Show is one of his favourite competitions on the circuit.

“I’ve been going since I was young and have got some great memories. To compete in front of the home fans, and with my friends and family watching on too, is really special. Last year’s show was unbelievable and I will definitely be going to try to win again this year,” he said.

Other Brits due to competed in London are Matthew Sampson, Guy Williams and Holly Smith. Jodie Hall McAteer, winner of the 2019 and 2021 under-25 championship, will be making her five-star debut at this year’s show, and 21-year-old Jack Whitaker will be hoping to repeat last year’s victory, when he won the Christmas cracker on Valmy De La Lande.

“We are delighted to be welcoming the world’s best horse and rider combinations to London and we are very much looking forward to seeing them in action as they contend for the top prizes,” said Simon Brooks-Ward, show director.

“The showjumping at the London International Horse Show, with a World Cup qualifier and the grand prix, is unparalleled in Great Britain, so it’s brilliant for the fans to be able to witness such high-quality action.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.