



PRE-Fusion horse Diamanté, whose owner brought him over to the UK from Andalucía after falling in love with him while on a trekking holiday, is set to make his London International Horse Show debut after qualifying for the Senior Showing and Dressage Ltd (SSADL) finals.

Virginia Draper’s 18-year-old Diamanté – who is known as Mr D at home – qualified for the in-hand championship at Onley Equestrian Centre in September. Mr D is the only Spanish horse to qualify for the 2022 championships, but he will be joined in London by Joanne Eldridge’s 15-year-old Lusitano Cayak, who is contesting the ridden finale.

“Our first round qualification was at an agricultural show,” explains Virginia. “We then entered two shows for the second round and much to my amazement we took the championship. My mum watched proudly with lovely showing friends cheering us on at the ringside. Both the tears and Bucks Fizz flowed.”

Mr D was bred in a small village in Andalucía, Spain.

“His breeder isn’t horsey; he had purchased a PRE mare to ride in the local ferías and months later Mr D came along,” continues Virginia. “Mr D was then bought as a youngster by Los Olivillos. He grew into a handsome stallion before becoming a much-loved trekking horse.”

Virginia first met Mr D when she went on a riding holiday.

“From the moment I saw Mr D shaking a paw it was love at first sight,” she recalls. “Los Olivillos could see our connection and after many riding holidays together in the Andalucían mountains a 12-year-old Mr D came to live with me in England. My dream of having my own horse came true.

“Since then, we’ve enjoyed six amazing years hacking, competing and generally enjoying life.”

Mr D, who is also a 2022 SEIB Showing World awards veteran of the year finalist, also competes in British Dressage and participates in Iberian demos. In the show ring, the pair focus on foreign breed, veteran and concours d’elegance classes.

“He loves attention,” says Virginia. “This year Mr D has looked and felt his best. I’ve built up his fitness with hacking around Hertfordshire and we also rode in an 100 mile summer charity challenge.

“This year I learnt how to tow a trailer and we have had the most amazing showing year I could ever wish for, as well as lots of fun on our adventures together. He won seven championship titles during the summer show season, including the Best of the Best supreme at H.O.P.E show.

“He’s my horse of a lifetime. Diamanté Del Rey translates as the King Of Diamonds but he’s the king of my heart, too. I’m forever grateful to him for making all my dreams come true.”

