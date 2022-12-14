



The London Horse Show dressage times, for the grand prix part of the FEI World Cup qualifier supported by Horse & Hound, have been released ahead of tomorrow’s action (Thursday, 15 December).

The 15 competitors are split into two judging blocks, with eight in the first and seven in the second. The class is seeded so the higher-ranked competitors, who are likely to score better, are mostly in the second half of the draw, which starts at 3.52pm after a short break.

London Horse Show dressage times for British riders in the grand prix

Other top contenders’ times

Full times

The dressage grand prix is the feature class of Thursday afternoon’s performance at the London Horse Show at ExCeL, with the puissance forming the feature class on Thursday evening. The under-25 jumping class, the Dressage Unwrapped masterclass, dog agility and extreme driving are also on the programme for tomorrow’s opening day of the show.

For the dressage competitors, the class tomorrow – in which competitors ride the FEI short grand prix test – is followed by the freestyle on Friday (16 December), which determines the final placings for this leg of the dressage World Cup.

British fans will be particularly pleased to have a chance to see world champions Lottie Fry and Glamourdale compete on home soil. Lottie is based in the Netherlands and while she has competed at this show before, it will be Glamourdale’s first appearance in Britain.

