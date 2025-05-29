British company secures royal warrant – and its future in the UK





Clipping manufacturer Lister has secured its long-term future in the UK, and has been awarded a royal warrant by The King.

Lister Shearing Equipment Ltd has completed a management buyout from its US parent company Wahl, in a transaction that “ensures the long-term future of the business, keeping it firmly rooted in Gloucestershire while continuing to export its products worldwide”.

“Led by the existing management team, the buyout marks a significant step forward in the company’s journey, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and quality products,” a Lister spokesperson said.

“The move provides Lister with greater autonomy, allowing the company to build on its strong legacy while driving growth and investment in new technologies and product development.”

The news came as Lister was awarded its royal warrant for supply of animal care products; this recognition is given to firms that have regularly supplied the royal household.

“This is an incredibly exciting moment for Lister, our employees, and our customers,” said managing director Sebastian Goodison. “By taking ownership of the business, we are securing its future and ensuring that we remain committed to the values and craftsmanship that have defined us for more than 100 years.

“To receive a royal warrant from The King at the same time makes this milestone all the more meaningful. It is a testament to the consistent quality and reliability of our products.”

The team that completed the buyout comprised Mr Goodison, sales director Martin Booth, finance director Eva Saldena and operations director Kryspin Skabek.

“We want to thank Wahl for their stewardship and for enabling us to take this next step in the evolution of Lister,” Mr Goodison added. “Being honoured with a royal warrant is an extraordinary achievement that recognises the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are energised by the opportunities ahead as we embark on this new chapter.”

