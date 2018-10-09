15 impressively artistic clips to leave mere mortals stunned

Clipping is one of those jobs that while often necessary, is typically dreaded by those having to do it. Those tiny hairs get everywhere! So to make it just that bit more enjoyable, check out the creations of those people who have an amazing talent in ‘clip art’. Here’s just a few that will make you look twice and wonder how on earth they managed it…
“This is my fabulous 15hh cob from East Lothian with her go faster flames!” — Jenny Scott
“One of the many Willberrys I’ve clipped this season” — Laura Pritchard
“I clipped this four leaf lucky clover on this lovely Irish pony” — Laura Pritchard
“This is a fun design for one of my younger clients who is an active member of the Pony Club” — Laura Pritchard
“This is an eventer based at the yard I work at. The family have a herd of deer called “Wild at Hart” so I thought this would be rather fitting!” — Laura Pritchard
“This is my Welsh gelding Mabon (Corscaron Mabon Mai). He is sticking to his roots as a dragon this year complete with wings” — Chloe Flynn
“This is my Welsh cob mare Tease (Tymor The Tease) for a Halloween show, sporting the ghostly clip” — Chloe Flynn
“This is my daughter’s lovely pony Cherry Pie who I clipped. She needed something extra special as she is a complete little star” — Julie Cameron
“This is my gorgeous boy Blanco. He is owned and played by my boyfriend Tim Bown at Berkshire Polo Club in the arena. In June 2015 he did a check ligament injury that my vet said was so bad he should be put down. I worked with him every day making sure he got the best treatment and this year in August I slowly started getting him fit, he is now playing with Tim in the arena and loving every minute of it — he is a true legend!” — Amanda Gibson
“This is my friend’s black cob, who behaves like a dragon at times” — Shelley Francis
“This is my friend’s 20-year-old thoroughbred type that I clipped who at times thinks she can fly” — Shelley Francis
“This is a friend’s pony that I clipped — he’s called Star” — Shelley Francis
“This clip of Pikachu was done by Jillian Scott. It is on my granddaughter Elle’s pony Coco and she was thrilled with it” — Terena Stirling
“This is my daughter Isabel and her horse Stanley. She’s big into Harry Potter! This was taken at Fresno Country Horse Park Horse Trials in Fresno, California” — Nicola Svec
Credit: Picasa
“This is Keira and her showjumping pony at a fancy dress jumping competition. They are the Queen of hearts and King of hearts, as clipped by myself” — Dawn Condon