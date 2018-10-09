15 impressively artistic clips to leave mere mortals stunned

Clipping is one of those jobs that while often necessary, is typically dreaded by those having to do it. Those tiny hairs get everywhere! So to make it just that bit more enjoyable, check out the creations of those people who have an amazing talent in ‘clip art’. Here’s just a few that will make you look twice and wonder how on earth they managed it…

 