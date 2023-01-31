Saying goodbye to two equine legends, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. ‘A little horse with an enormous heart’

Eventing fans from around the world have come together to share their special memories of the late, great Lenamore, aka “Ed”. The Burghley winner and London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist with New Zealand’s Caroline Powell was put down on Saturday (28 January), aged 30. Lexi Jackson (née MacKinnon), who co-owned Ed with her mother Janie and produced the popular grey gelding with a huge fan base up to five-star level, said it was “the saddest of days.”

2. ‘One of the greatest horses to have ever lived’

Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum has paid tribute to the incomparable Shutterfly – the “greatest partner anyone could ever have”. The legendary showjumper, who won three World Cup Finals and individual European gold with Meredith in their stellar career together, died on 28 January, aged 30. His outstanding list of achievements also included winning two top 10 finals and the Rolex Grand Prix of Aachen. He took Meredith to the top of the world rankings, where she remained for 24 months. They also finished fourth individually at the 2008 Olympics and won individual and team bronze for Germany at the 2006 World Equestrian Games in Aachen.

3. Celebrating an all-round super-cob

The owner of a cob who was bred “by mistake” and is now excelling at prix st georges (PSG) dressage, on the hunting field and team-chasing has paid tribute to his ultimate all-round ability. Sarah Vousden bought Harley as a five-year-old from a friend. They did their first team chase last spring – “I was going to sit at three or four but the others were a bit sticky so we ended up leading for half the course!” – and she is a Bicester subscriber. “He loves a hedge,” she said. They also do beach rides, as well as recently coming fourth at advanced medium level dressage, and 10th in the PSG Addington Area Festival qualifier.

