Fans offered final resting place at Cheltenham racecourse





Racing fans can now choose Cheltenham as their final resting place.

The Cheltenham Columbarium Wall will contain the ashes of those who wish to be laid to rest at the home of jump racing.

The wall is a partnership with Spirit of Sport UK, which specialises in installing columbarium walls in famous sporting venues. Cheltenham is the first major British racecourse to be included.

“Dating back to Roman times, a columbarium is a wall made up of individual spaces known as ‘niches’, into which urns are inserted containing the cremated ashes of loved ones,” said a Jockey Club spokesman.

“The niche is closed off with a granite piece bearing the occupant’s name and age and the date of their passing.

“Anyone can reserve their niche before their own death, while the service will also be available to those who already have the ashes of their loved ones safely stored. Niches are offered on a 30-year lease.

“At the end of the lease, ashes will be buried underneath the racecourse. Cheltenham annual members will be handed a priority window of six weeks through to the end of the Festival, before opening it up to the wider racing community.”

A total of 800 niches are available and “offered on a first-come, first-served basis”.

“An inurnment ceremony will take place to insert the urn into its own niche, while an inurnment day – a separate dedicated occasion – will give friends and family the opportunity to visit the Cheltenham Columbarium Wall and raise a glass in their memory,” added the spokesman.

“With a stylish design created specifically for Cheltenham, the wall is situated by the Centaur Bridge at the entrance to the racecourse and provides a resting place which can be visited all year round.”

