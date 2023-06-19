Laura Collett’s incredible five-star win, unlikely heroes, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Laura Collett and London 52 are sublime in Germany

Laura Collett and London 52 led from the front to win their third five-star title in superb style and head a British one-two-three at the 2023 Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials. They arrived in Germany as favourites – a label they rose to, by delivering a masterclass in all three phases to win on their dressage score of 20.3. Kitty King and Vendredi Biats gave a world-class performance to finish second on 27.2 with world champion Yasmin Ingham and Rehy DJ third on 27.9.

2. A nervous moment at the five-star trot-up

One British horse was sent to the holding box but all 29 were accepted at the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials final trot-up (18 June). The Partner, ridden by Will Rawlin, was asked to trot again by the Luhmühlen Horse Trials ground jury of Nick Burton, Dr Joachim Dimmek and Dr Katrin Eichinger-Kniely. Will was then asked to take the Event Horse Owners Syndicate-supported gelding, who he owns with parents Andrew and Miranda, to the holding box. The ground jury gave the 13-year-old Irish Iroko son the nod of approval on re-presentation.

3. Horse bought to do Pony Club now flying at four-star

A horse and rider who were united with the aim of Pony Club eventing and the rider’s first ever BE90 are now successfully competing at four-star – and could go further. Victoria Wilson and Don’t You Know came 15th in the CCI4*-S at Bramham last weekend – eight years after they competed there in the Pony Club showjumping. Victoria told H&H she bought “Gatsby”, aged five, unseen, when she was 15.

