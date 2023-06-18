



One British horse was sent to the holding box and all 29 were accepted at the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials final trot-up this morning (18 June).

The Partner, ridden by Will Rawlin, was asked to trot again by the Luhmühlen Horse Trials ground jury of Nick Burton, Dr Joachim Dimmek and Dr Katrin Eichinger-Kniely. Will was then asked to take the Event Horse Owners Syndicate-supported gelding, who he owns with parents Andrew and Miranda, to the holding box.

The pair enjoyed their first five-star cross-country completion yesterday, finishing with 20 penalties for a late glance-off at the angled brush of the Longines Wasser at fence 24abc and 4.4 time-penalties.

The ground jury gave the 13-year-old Irish Iroko son the nod of approval on re-presentation, and he will head into today’s showjumping in provisional 23rd place.

The mercury was already pushing 20C during the early morning inspection in front of a decent crowd at the German five-star.

New Zealand’s Muzi Pottinger was asked to trot her long-term thoroughbred campaigner Just Kidding again, with the ground jury waving them through.

Overnight leader London 52 was accepted to a cheer from the crowd. The 14-year-old gelding, who rider Laura Collett owns with Keith Scott and Karen Bartlett, has a fence in hand over Kitty King and Vendredi Biats in second.

Vendredi Biats, owned by Diana Brown, Sally Lloyd Baker, Samantha Wilson and the late Sally Eyre, looked a picture. Kitty and her team had the grey so clean his coat appeared to almost shimmer in the morning sunlight.

A small potted shrub at the entrance and exit point had a fair share of action, with several combinations doing a late dodge to avoid it on their way back to the collecting ring.

The CCI5* showjumping starts at 10.30am (9.30am UK time).

Luhmühlen Horse Trials: horse updates

Two riders who pulled up on yesterday’s cross-country course have shared updates on their horses.

US rider Tammie Smith retired Solaguayre California on course and said that the mare is “doing well and is happy at a local clinic”.

“She is being treated for a puncture wound that ultimately created a fracture after jumping the C element of the water [LeMieux Lagune],” said Tamie, who rides the 12-year-old for David and Julianne Guariglia.

“There isn’t really any explanation other than freak things happen sometimes, however the most important thing is that she is happy and has an optimistic prognosis for making a full recovery.

“The dedication to supporting these horses at elite sport is second to none. When speaking with Julianne’s father Dave this afternoon, he was very supportive and quoted a line, ‘you never know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from’.

“So I leave you with that and I look at the optimism of today, because honestly this is the only way to keep forging ahead.

“So I’m going to lean towards that the universe has another plan for me and California for now and she’s such a legend of a horse. She showed all her class today and I’m very proud our hard work showed through.”

Tamie thanked California’s owners for their “unwavering commitment to getting California the best support possible”, as well as her team of vets, grooms, support crew, friends, Team USA and peers.

H&H reported yesterday that Imogen Murray pulled up Roheryn Ruby after Fran Reeve, Kim Pengelly and the MS Team’s 15-year-old mare sustained an injury on landing at the final element of the Meßmer Water (fence 17abc).

“She’d jumped all the fences I was more worried about with so much confidence and was absolutely flying,” said Imogen. “She came through water so well but I felt an off step as we came out.”

“The vet team at the event and the Team GBR vets have been fantastic and so supportive. She’s quite happy in her stable and we’ll continue treatment when we get home.

“It’s my first trip to Luhmuhlen and overall it’s been a great experience and event I’d love to come back to.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.