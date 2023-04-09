15 years of service, 13 Queen’s birthday parades, a lifetime of memories: happy retirement to King’s Troop stalwart





A long-serving equine member of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery who took part in Trooping the Colour an incredible 13 times has waved goodbye to his stablemates to enjoy his retirement.

The King’s Troop said goodbye and thank you to Cassius, affectionately known as “Geoff”, following a distinguished career, as he travelled off for a new life at the end of March.

“After a loyal 15 years of service within F Sub Section, Geoff has retired to a loving family home with Alison at the age of 18,” said a spokesman for The King’s Troop.

Geoff took part in “countless parades” during his service. These include 13 Queen’s birthday parades (Trooping the Colour), the Platinum Jubilee, Baroness Margaret Thatcher’s funeral, the state funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh and that of the late Queen. Geoff was also one of the six horses entrusted to pull Her Majesty’s coffin to lie in state during the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Earlier in his career, Geoff broke his hip in an accident – but made a full recovery to return to duty.

“Geoff loved being part of a gun team and being on parade in front of the nation,” said the spokesman. “A trusted troop favourite, Geoff gave many soldiers the confidence to ride on parade and will be sorely missed.

“Thank you, Geoff, and happy retirement.”