



Britain’s Tom McEwen finished second at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event today with JL Dublin.

It was a hugely emotional result for all connections of this horse, who was produced to the top level by Nicola Wilson before she suffered life-changing injuries in a fall at Badminton Horse Trials last year. Nicola and “Dubs”, who belongs to Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston, were European champions together in 2011.

Tom took over the ride on the son of Diarado later in the summer and the pair finished the year with second in the CCI4*-L at Boekelo.

The Olympic team gold and individual silver medallist has been at pains all week to state that his success with the horse is all down to Nicola.

“I’m riding on the wave of Nicola’s training and everything she’s done before,” he said at the start of the week. “Dubs is the whole package and to be able to be passed on the reins after the amazing job Nicola has done is incredible.”

After cross-country at the Kentucky Three-Day Event, Tom McEwen added: “He’s a phenomenal horse. Considering this is only my sixth run on him – and four of those were nice open intermediates – it’s huge credit to Nicola and everything she’s done that I can hop on and get round a true five-star course that has plenty of challenges.”

After a 22.6 dressage and 5.2 cross-country time-faults, Tom and the 12-year-old JL Dublin put in a fault-free performance in today’s showjumping phase – with a rattle of the penultimate fence, an upright, and then a flyer to the final oxer – to confirm their second place behind the winners, US pair Tamie Smith and Mai Baum.

