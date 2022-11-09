Joggers surprised by naked riders, and other things the horse world is talking about





Gosh!

One jogger got more than he bargained for when he ran into – almost literally – a photoshoot for a naked calendar. The ladies from Stead Hall Farm livery yard have put the calendar together to raise money for Manorlands Hospice in Oxenhope, in memory of Alan Fearnley. Alan founded the yard in Burley in Wharfedale, West Yorkshire, with his wife Sue. Photographer Gill Allinson said the photoshoots were a great experience.

“I’m not sure the jogger will ever recover!”

Two legends step back

World number two eventer Jonelle Price has announced the retirement of her two great mares Classic Moet and Faerie Dianimo. H&H spoke to Jonelle about her 2018 Badminton Horse Trials winner, and her Rio 2016 Olympics ride. “I will miss them hugely and for ever be indebted to them for all that they did for me,” she said.

From hopping hedges to popping planks

Team-chasing has proved to be the key for one “grumpy” showjumper, who won the feature grand prix on Sunday (6 November) at Arena UK’s hastily rescheduled Winter Classic showjumping show. Joe Trunkfield took the win with Grennanstown Sarco Luxhill, crediting the 12-year-old’s summer team-chasing for “keeping his mind clear”.

