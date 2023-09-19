‘One of the greatest’: six-time Classic-winning jockey dies aged 86





Edward (Eddie) Hide, the six-time Classic-winning jockey died on 7 September, aged 86.

Mr Hide was born near Ludlow, Shropshire, in 1937. His father Bill was a trainer, and Mr Hide followed him into racing. He rode his first winner aged 14, Ritornello, at Chepstow in 1951, and in 1954 he became champion apprentice.

Mr Hide won his first Classic, the 1959 St Leger, on Cantelo for trainer Captain Charles Elsey. He went on to win another five Classics – the 1967 Oaks on Pia, the 1000 Guineas in 1972 on Waterloo and 1977 on Mrs McArdy, and the 1978 St Leger with Julio Mariner. His most notable Classic win was the 1973 Derby at Epsom on the Arthur Budgett-trained outsider Morston; they beat Lester Piggott and Cavo Doro by half a length.

During his career, he rode 2,593 winners in Britain, and won the title “Cock of the North” – the title given to the jockey with the most Flat wins at northern racecourses – 16 times. One of his most successful tracks was Redcar, in North Yorkshire, where his victories included three Zetland Gold Cups, in 1962 with Henry VII, 1977 on Move Off and 1987 on Say Primula. He retired from the saddle in 1986, aged 49.

Redcar racecourse paid tribute to Mr Hide and on 19 September named a race in his honour, the Edward Hide Restricted Novice Stakes.

“Edward Hide will be remembered as one of the greatest jockeys in Redcar’s history, so we felt it was important to take the earliest opportunity to celebrate his remarkable life in the most appropriate way,” said a Redcar spokesman.

Mr Hide is survived by his wife Sue, son Will and daughter Lizzie.

