Jessica Springsteen, Blue Light Card and the Hughes family in new partnership deals





Blue Light Card scheme extended

British racecourses, through the Racecourse Association (RCA) and Racing Together, and Blue Light Card are extending a complimentary ticket scheme for the UK’s emergency services, NHS workers and social carers into 2023.

A celebratory event to mark 20,000 tickets redeemed in 2022 took place at Doncaster yesterday (5 November).

“It has been wonderful to partner with Blue Light Card throughout 2022 and welcome so many key workers to the races. The country, and our sport, owes a great deal to these individuals for their tireless work to support each of us,” said Paul Swain, RCA raceday experience and communications manager.

“The generosity of all racecourses in providing thousands of tickets is a fantastic gesture of thanks. We are grateful for their support, and sincerely hope key workers have had some wonderful days out this year as our guests with more to come in 2023.”

Agria in new deal with Hughes family

Specialist pet insurer Agria has signed a sponsorship deal with reigning national dressage champion and multiple medal-winning rider Gareth Hughes and his family.

“Agria Lifetime Equine is all about supporting horses through long and busy lives, and Team Hughes knows just about all there is to know about that,” said Vicki Wentworth, managing director of Agria in the UK.

“We know our game-changing insurance, allowing vets’ bills to be covered year after year, is a winner. So, we’re delighted that an out-and-out winner like Gareth is joining our stable after a sensational season and we look forward to supporting him to many more future successes.”

Jessica Springsteen signed as brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian

Tokyo Olympic team silver medal-winning US showjumper Jessica Springsteen will star as the face of a new Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian campaign.

Jessica joins the firm as a brand ambassador in a partnership with Barney & Baxter Ltd, which is the official Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian licence partner for Europe and the Middle East.

Jessica is announced as a brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian in Europe, which means she will wear its clothing in competition, training and leisure. She will also be involved in supporting further development of the brand’s technical and performance products.

She will star as the face of the Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Family campaign and will be the “figurehead and leader” of the brand’s new feature riders team.

“I am excited to collaborate with Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian and inspired by the thought of contributing to the further development of products in our wonderful sport,” said Jessica.

Martin Koller, chief executive of Barney & Baxter Ltd, added: “In Jessica Springsteen, we have found our ideal brand ambassador: she’s an animal lover who’s passionate about what she does, and has natural inner and outer beauty.

“Known primarily for her professional skills, her effortless yet fashion-forward style, outstanding talent, and personal values, make her the perfect representative.”

Racing Welfare partners with EPIC Risk Management

Racing Welfare, the charity that supports the British horseracing workforce, has announced a partnership with independent gambling harm minimisation consultancy EPIC RIsk Management.

The aim of the partnership is to raise awareness of the help available, as well as to share practical advice on management and control measures. The consultancy’s educational programme has been added to Racing Welfare’s portfolio of support services.

“Helping individuals struggling with addiction is a key part of the day-to-day work that we do here at Racing Welfare, as has been the case for many years, said Racing Welfare’s director of welfare, Simone Sear.

“We know that gambling addiction often does not exist in isolation, and that it may be linked to other challenges such as substance abuse and mental ill-health.

“Education has always been a part of our strategy to help racing’s people thrive and to prevent cases of hardship escalating to a point of crisis. This partnership with EPIC signals our commitment to pro-active and preventative action in the face of gambling addiction, as well as continuing to develop our support services to help those in the grip of an addiction.”

Sara-Jane Lanning signs deal with dressage app company

Dressage rider Sara-Jane Lanning has partnered with Lion Dog Apps, the company behind the Dressage TestPro app series.

Dressage TestPro offers users a library of interactive British Dressage tests from prelim to advanced. It allows users to draw their test movements on the screen, play the test back and receive audio prompts whilst riding.

Sara-Jane, who has been using Dressage TestPro since it was launched in 2017, said: “The Dressage TestPro app has transformed my own way of learning dressage tests and has become an essential tool when teaching clients. I now can’t live without it!”

Tracy Ormrod created the app with her husband James.

“We are delighted to welcome Sara-Jane as a sponsored rider to Dressage TestPro,” said Tracy. “Sara-Jane will be an exciting addition to the business as she is able to offer valuable feedback and advice as an app user, dressage rider and trainer. Our company is growing rapidly, and we are excited to work with Sara-Jane as we develop the app series further.”

Elphick Event Ponies partners with the Golden Paste Company

Worcestershire-based influencer and event rider Megan Elphick, of Elphick Event Ponies, has joined turmeric supplement firm the Golden Paste Company‘s team of ambassadors.

Megan said the company’s products are now a “staple” in the yard.

Hattie I’Anson, Golden Paste Company international business and strategic lead manager, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Megan to Team Turmeric as she is already a big fan of our products.

“We are really looking forward to supporting Megan and all of her superstar ponies as they share the highs and lows of eventing with the world.”

