Ireland lifting the Aga Khan Cup, and other things the horse world is talking about





Irish eyes are smiling once again

Nothing means more to Irish showjumpers than to win the Aga Khan Cup for the Longines FEI Nations Cup of Ireland at Dublin Horse Show. The quartet of 18-year-old Max Wachman (Berlux Z), Conor Swail (Count Me In), Cian O’Connor (Kilkenny) and Shane Sweetnam (James Kaan Cruz) proved equal to the task on Friday (19 August), beating France to top honours in an epic jump-off duel. It’s been seven years since Ireland last lifted the coveted trophy, and as you can imagine, there were great scenes of jubilation as the nation claimed its 24th victory since the competition’s inception in 1926.

More world eventing squad announcements

It’s a busy time for squad announcements ahead of the World Eventing Championships in Pratoni, Italy (15-18 September), with the Antipodeans among the latest to show their hands. Australia is sending three members of its Tokyo Olympic medal-winning squad in Andrew Hoy (Vassily De Lassos), Kevin McNab (Scuderia 1918 Don Quidam) and Shane Rose (Virgil) to Italy among its five riders. New Zealand’s hopes will be led by team regulars Tim and Jonelle Price, riding Falco and McClaren respectively, alongside Clarke Johnstone (Menlo Park), who was the best-placed Kiwi at the Rio Olympics.

What to do if you’re feeling the pinch

As prices continue to rise, affecting yard owners, equestrian business and horse owners alike, we’ve asked Laria Collister, a goals-based financial planner with Castell Wealth Management and former yard manager for eventer Tom Jackson, for her advice. She believes many equestrians may have a “lack of basic financial education” when it comes to making the most of taxes, savings and pensions. “There are so many allowances, but people aren’t always aware of them,” she says. “I appreciate money is tight, but whatever you can do is better than nothing.”

