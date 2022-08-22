Horsebox driver seriously injured and horse dies in road collision





A horse has died and a woman remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a road traffic collision between a horsebox and a 4×4.

Norfolk Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident that occurred yesterday (21 August) on the A47 Acle New Road, known as the Acle Straight, which runs between Acle and Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

“Officers were called to Acle New Road at approximately 3.45pm following reports of a collision involving a black Range Rover and a red Renault Master horsebox, which was carrying a horse,” the spokesman said.

“Emergency services were called to the scene and a full road closure was put in place at the location. The road was reopened shortly before 11pm.

“The driver of the Renault, a woman aged in her 40s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, where she remains with life-threatening injuries. Sadly, the horse died at the scene, as a result of the incident.”

The spokesman added that the driver of the Range Rover, a man in his 20s, was taken to the James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth, with serious injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, a woman in her 20s, suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact PC Callum Walchester by calling 101 or emailing callum.walchester@suffolk.police.uk, quoting incident number NC-21082022-292.

