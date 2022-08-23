Olympic medallist’s daughter debuts in New Zealand World Championships squad





Two new faces will join three veteran riders in Pratoni del Vivaro (15-18 September), as the New Zealand World Eventing Championships team is named.

Equestrian Sports New Zealand (ESNZ) has confirmed its five horse and rider combinations who will travel to Italy next month.

The selected combinations, in alphabetical order, are:

Clarke Johnstone with 12-year-old Menlo Park

Owner: Clarke and his parents’ Jean and Rob

Breeding: by Eurocommerce Berlin, out of a mare by Rock King

Amanda Pottinger with 16-year-old gelding Just Kidding

Owner: The Pottinger family

Breeder: Chelsaus & Orphendale

Breeding: By Fusaichi Pegasus, out of a Sadler’s Wells mare

Jonelle Price with 15-year-old gelding McClaren

Owner: David and Katherine Thomson

Breeder: Dirk Hotze

Breeding: By Clarimo, out of a Landjunge mare

Tim Price with 13-year-old gelding Falco

Owner: Tim and Sue Benson

Breeder: Norbert Nowak

Breeding: By Cardenio 2, out of a Weinberg mare

Monica Spencer with 11-year-old gelding Artist

Owner: Monica and her husband Andrew

Breeder: Windsor Park Stud Ltd

The reserve combinations are:

Jesse Campbell with 12-year-old gelding Diachello

Owner: Jesse and Kent Gardner

Breeder: Thomas Visser

Breeding: By Diarado, out of a Chello I mare

Mathew Grayling with 16-year-old gelding Trudeau

Owner: Winky Foley

Breeder: Winky Foley

Breeding: By Magistad, out of a Valiant mare

Dan Jocelyn with 14-year-old gelding Cooley One To Many

Owner: Lucy and Sophie Allison, Franki Clapham, and Carole King

Breeder: Ronnie Kelly

Breeding: By Jack of Diamonds, out of a Delamain mare

Samantha Lissington with 11-year-old gelding Ricker Ridge Sooty GNZ

Owner: Samantha and Pip McCarrol

Breeder: Goldengrove Stud

Breeding: By Caretino, out of a Tristaking mare

World number two Tim and his wife Jonelle are no strangers to the big stage and the 2022 World Eventing Championships marks the fourth championship at which they have ridden on the New Zealand team together.

Tim brings forward his 2021 Pau five-star winner Falco, and world number five Jonelle rides McClaren – whom she joined Tim on the podium with at Pau when she was third. The experienced gelding was formerly piloted by Sir Mark Todd at the 2018 World Equestrian Games in Tryon.

Clarke was the best-placed Kiwi at the Rio Olympics finishing sixth individually with Balmoral Sensation. In Pratoni he will ride the British-bred Menlo Park, who joined his stable last year.

Monica and Amanda will make their championship debut at the World Eventing Championships. Monica and Artist, who are on their way to Europe from New Zealand for early preparation, have previously won the Puhinui CCI4*-L. Amanda – the daughter of bronze medal-winning Olympic rider Tinks Pottinger – completed her first Badminton this year, where she was 35th with Just Kidding.

Jock Paget, ESNZ high performance general manager, said it is an “exciting team to name as the nation looks towards Paris 2024”.

“It’s encouraging to have the combination of championship debutants and experienced campaigners such as Tim, Jonelle and Clarke in the team. This is our qualifying opportunity for Paris and we are hopeful of contesting the medals,” he said.

“We’ve had a good build-up in terms of training and have invested into more team competition this year – hopefully, this pays dividends on the day.”

