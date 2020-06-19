‘I thought that was it’: owner praises fire service who saved her elderly gelding

An owner who thought she was going to lose her elderly gelding after he became stuck in a ditch has thanked the fire crews who came to his rescue.

Katie Turner of Essex, received a call from her friend on 9 June to say her 29-year-old 17hh gelding Murphy had become stuck at the livery yard he is kept at.

“The yard owner was poo-picking and said one minute Murphy was there and the next he was in the ditch,” Katie told H&H.

“We don’t know exactly what happened; he had been grazing near a walkway between the individual turnout pens so we’re not sure whether he went into the ditch looking for some grass but he became stuck where it gets deeper in the middle and he couldn’t get himself out.”

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called while Katie made her way to the yard.

“It was a bit touch and go. When I got there and saw Murphy in the ditch I thought that was it and I was going to lose him because, especially because he’s an older horse.”

“My vet attended and the fire crew put straps round Murphy and he was pulled out on a big board. He was quite wobbly getting up but somehow he only had a cut knee.”

Katie said Murphy, who is semi-retired and enjoys hacking, was a bit stiff following the incident but has since made a full recovery. She has thanked the crews from Colchester, Chelsmford and Great Baddow who saved Murphy.

“I was crying and panicking at the time but the firemen were so calm. I’m so grateful to them, they knew exactly what they needed to do and made it look so easy. Everything was so efficient; I got the call at 8.15am and he was out by 9.40am,” she said.

“One of the crew said these types of things happen more than you think. We are so lucky having them. I messaged them later to thank them properly for what they did, we are so lucky to have them.”

We continue to publish Horse & Hound magazine weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.