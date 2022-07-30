‘I didn’t want to let him down’: prolific hack continues stunning form at RIHS





Cheshire producer Danielle Heath achieved her first ever Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) double championship win, as she rode Guy and Issy Mears’ large hack Forgeland Hyde Park to victory in the Brereton RIHS supreme hack championship.

The Kilvington Scoundrel 11-year-old impressed judges Adele Hanson (ride) and Stephanie Hill (conformation) throughout the day.

“He was perfect all day,” confirmed Adele. “He held his presence but was relaxed. He rode beautifully. He was comfortable and balanced; everything was in place as it should be.”

“Will” — as he’s known at home —joined Team Heath just after last year’s RIHS. In October, he was crowned hack of the year with Danielle at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), and he was also intermediate champion with Issy.

“What a week,” said Danielle. “This is the last show we needed to do with him to establish him as our own.”

Will was supreme hack at Hickstead with his former rider, Jayne Ross, and he also won his large hack section with Robert Walker.

“I really didn’t want to let him down today,” added Danielle, riding horse champion yesterday with the Mears’ Times Square III. “All of his paces are outstanding and it’s rare you find that in a show horse. He gives his all; he’s so comfy and balanced.

“I’m gobsmacked to take home two championships. It’s definitely one of my best years here. I was hopeful as both horses are well established, but you never know if you can keep the record up when you’re put against everyone else.”

Of her RIHS supreme hack champion, Issy said:

“He’s a lovely person and he just loves showing off.”

Ali Talbot won the smalls and section reserve with another former HOYS champion, Young Lochinvar, who is also sired by Kilvington Scoundrel.

“He is a lovely mover and is a perfect model of a small hack,” said Adele, of the nine-year-old.

