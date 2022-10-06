The Queen’s home-bred wins at HOYS, and more things the horse world is talking about





HOYS champions crowned

The Queen’s homebred, First Receiver – Her Majesty’s final show-ring winner before she died – has scored a first showing title for his new owner, The King. “When I first rode for Her Majesty 20 years ago she said she wanted to win HOYS with a home-bred, and I’ve finally done it for her,” said an emotional Katie. “I, like the rest of the world, was so upset when Her Majesty passed away. She had so much passion for horses, and the one thing she wanted to do was to win here with a horse she bred. I was so nervous before the class due to the anticipation; I just wanted to do the job properly for her.” H&H reporters are covering all the latest HOYS news throughout the week.

A final act of service for The Queen

A pair of Shire horses have undertaken a final act of service for The Queen, helping to collect the flowers left in tribute to Her Majesty in the Royal Parks in London. “We felt that it was appropriate to continue the story of the tributes by creating compost at our green-waste facility here in Kensington Gardens, to support new shoots of life and colourful displays of flowers in spring,” says Andrew Williams, park manager at Kensington Gardens, the Royal Parks. “The mulch generated from the organic material will enrich the soil of the Royal Parks over the coming years. The flowers will provide pleasure to the millions of visitors to the Royal Parks in the future, and will enhance these incredible green spaces within London by providing a valuable habitat for invertebrates including bees and butterflies.”

Off-road riding

The British Horse Society and Cycling UK have united in their condemnation of Government proposals, which would effectively exclude riders and cyclists from a new national trail. The organisations claim they “should have been consulted”. Duncan Dollimore, Cycling UK’s head of campaigns, describes the move as “tunnel vision”. “There’s so much to celebrate about the new trail’s aims to increase opportunities for people to experience the outdoors, but what is frustrating is the tunnel vision automatically excluding specific groups like people cycling or horse riding, that is also contrary to Government policy on outdoor access,” he adds.

