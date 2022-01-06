How to buy Badminton tickets, plus other things the horse world is talking about today





1. How to buy Badminton tickets

Badminton Horse Trials returns in 2022, three years since it last ran, owing to a Covid-enforced hiatus from the eventing calendar. The biggest change visitors need to be aware of this year is that tickets must be bought in advance – there will be no option to buy on the gate. The main reason is to speed up entry into the park and so organisers can plan in advance to make sure they have the right facilities for the number of people. It is expected to be a particularly busy year. Priority booking (those who have previously bought tickets in advance) opened yesterday (5 January) and public booking opens on Wednesday (12 January).

Find out how to buy Badminton Horse Trials tickets

2. First recorded case of fragile foal syndrome in non-warmblood foal

The first case has been confirmed in a thoroughbred of fragile foal syndrome. A study by the Royal Veterinary College with the University of California Davis Veterinary Genetics Laboratory and Rossdales Laboratories, Newmarket, recommended the disorder be renamed from warmblood fragile foal syndrome. Foals with the connective tissue disorder, which is caused by a DNA change in the PLOD1 gene, are usually born with extensive lesions caused by very thin, fragile skin, and musculoskeletal abnormalities. These mean they are typically aborted or stillborn, or have to be put down shortly after birth. A thoroughbred foal, who was put down owing to multiple skin lesions, was tested and it was found that the PLOD1 variant was the likely cause of its condition. The fatal condition was previously thought only to affect warmbloods.

Read more about the case

3. Calls for investigation into private endurance ride

Britain’s governing body for endurance is calling for investigation into and the “strongest possible condemnation” of those behind any wrongdoing related to the deaths of at least two horses in a UAE ride. Endurance GB wants national federations across the world to “unite behind the FEI in calling for an investigation” into the fatalities in a private class run during HH The President of the UAE Cup at Boudheib International Endurance Village in Al Khatim, Abu Dhabi. “The eliminations list from this 100km CEN private stables competition show that there were two catastrophic injuries, one severe injury (musculoskeletal), nine failed to complete, of which one minor injury and two metabolic, and also nine disqualifications,”said an Endurance GB spokesman, adding that a total of 46 horses finished out of 158 starters. “This is NOT a sport and it is NOT endurance.”

Learn more about Endurance GB’s call to action

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.