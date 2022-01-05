‘This is NOT endurance’: calls for world to unite in condemnation after at least two horses die





Britain’s governing body for endurance is calling for investigation into and the “strongest possible condemnation” of those behind any wrongdoing related to the deaths of at least two horses in a UAE ride.

Endurance GB (EGB) wants national federations across the world to “unite behind the FEI in calling for an investigation” into the fatalities in a private class run during HH The President of the UAE Cup at Boudheib International Endurance Village in Al Khatim, Abu Dhabi.

Mekadesh Park, ridden by Mohammed Abdulla Mohammed Alli Saeed Al Baloushi for Alyamamah Endurance Stables, is listed as having suffered a catastrophic injury at gate four. Rum Rebellion, ridden by Awadh Alsuwaidi for Sudan Endurance stables, is shown in the ride results as having died at gate one. Baldikova de Becherel, a 10-year-old mare from France ridden by Yasser Abduikareem Al Ameri for Al Hareth Al Badi stables, is shown as eliminated on metabolic grounds at gate two, but “there are unconfirmed reports of this horse having also suffered a catastrophic injury”, an EGB spokesman said.

“The eliminations list from this 100km CEN private stables competition show that there were two catastrophic injuries, one severe injury (musculoskeletal), nine failed to complete, of which one minor injury and two metabolic, and also nine disqualifications,” the spokesman added. “A total of 46 horses finished out of 158 starters.”

EGB director of welfare Antonia Milner-Matthews said it was “shocking” to hear of the horses’ deaths.

“This may have been a ‘private class’ and so technically beyond the jurisdiction of the FEI, but it was part of an event featuring international classes,” she said. “Endurance GB calls on national federations around the globe to unite behind the FEI in investigating the actions of those involved and taking appropriate measures.”

The EGB spokesman added: “This is NOT a sport and it is NOT endurance.”

H&H has approached the FEI for comment.

