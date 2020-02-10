Loophole allowing major endurance rides to run outside FEI rules to be reviewed *H&H Plus*

Concerns have been raised that rides of 120km and longer have been taking place as national events under less-strict UAE rules, while significant numbers of foreign riders have still been invited to take part. Pippa Cuckson investigates...

The FEI is reviewing a loophole that has enabled major UAE endurance rides to duck out of applying tough new FEI welfare and anti-cheating rules.

For most of the winter season, headlining 120km rides at Dubai International Endurance City (DIEC) and Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, have run as CEN (national) events under less-strict UAE rules, while still inviting numerous foreign participants; 20-plus nationalities per CEN is the norm.

