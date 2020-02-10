Loophole allowing major endurance rides to run outside FEI rules to be reviewed *H&H Plus*

Concerns have been raised that rides of 120km and longer have been taking place as national events under less-strict UAE rules, while significant numbers of foreign riders have still been invited to take part. Pippa Cuckson investigates...
The FEI is reviewing a loophole that has enabled major UAE endurance rides to duck out of applying tough new FEI welfare and anti-cheating rules.
For most of the winter season, headlining 120km rides at Dubai International Endurance City (DIEC) and Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, have run as CEN (national) events under less-strict UAE rules, while still inviting numerous foreign participants; 20-plus nationalities per CEN is the norm.
You may also be interested in…
‘Shock and sadness’ after four horses sustain catastrophic injuries abroad
‘Cleaning up endurance internationally must be the global priority for our sport in 2020 whatever that takes’
Heated debate over endurance’s future continues *H&H Plus*
After new FEI endurance rules were published on 16 December, debate over the future of the sport continues
Huge majority of endurance vets confronted after eliminating lame horses, study shows *H&H Plus*
Endurance rider who whipped and kicked horse banned for abuse *H&H Plus*
A rider and trainer who used his reins to whip his horse and kicked it so hard that daylight could
Competition ban for rider who hit his horse with a bottle
‘The video shows the rider clearly hit the horse with the water bottle, twice and in an aggressive manner’