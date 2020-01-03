Heated debate over endurance’s future continues *H&H Plus*

After a year of unprecedented and sometimes acrimonious public debate, new FEI endurance rules were published on 16 December, aimed at re-emphasising horsemanship and restoring the sport’s reputation, which has been blackened by doping and fatality scandals.
But while the rules won landslide approval — national federations voted 94 to 19 in favour at the FEI general assembly (GA) in Moscow in November — dispute rages on. Even senior figures such as the FEI’s endurance temporary committee (ETC) chair Dr Sarah Coombs have posted on Facebook to calm the storm.
You may also be interested in…
‘Shock and sadness’ after four horses sustain catastrophic injuries abroad
‘Cleaning up endurance internationally must be the global priority for our sport in 2020 whatever that takes’
High hopes for better things after endurance rule changes approved *H&H Plus*
Campaigners are hopeful that a raft of rule changes approved at last week’s FEI general assembly will lead to significant
Endurance rider who whipped and kicked horse banned for abuse *H&H Plus*
A rider and trainer who used his reins to whip his horse and kicked it so hard that daylight could
Endurance rider whipped horse ‘because it was lonely’
The ‘promising young rider’ used an extra pair of reins to hit his horse
Ban for rider who whipped horse until it collapsed with exhaustion and a broken leg
The rider said he used his reins to try to ’encourage’ his horse
Competition ban for rider who hit his horse with a bottle
‘The video shows the rider clearly hit the horse with the water bottle, twice and in an aggressive manner’