High hopes for better things after endurance rule changes approved *H&H Plus*

Campaigners are hopeful for a sea of change in endurance after a raft of rule changes was approved at the FEI general assembly.

National federations voted in favour of measures including an increase in qualifying criteria and the introduction of minimum rider weights for all distances, with the aim of slowing horses or eliminating them before they suffer serious injury.

A spokesman for Clean Endurance said the group is “relieved”.

“Although seven articles were amended to reflect certain national federations’ desire for a loosening of the new rules, the overall rules package should nonetheless be effective enough to have a real impact on horse welfare in endurance,” she said.

