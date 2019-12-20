Trending:

Endurance rider who whipped and kicked horse banned for abuse *H&H Plus*

Eleanor Jones

A rider and trainer who whipped his horse and kicked it so hard that daylight could be seen between his legs and the saddle has been given a 12-month ban for abuse.

The FEI Tribunal ruled against UAE endurance rider Mohamed Ali Al Marzouqi over his actions riding Romeo in a one-star class in Abu Dhabi last December.

