Huge majority of endurance vets confronted after eliminating lame horses, study shows *H&H Plus*

Sarah Radford

A huge majority of FEI endurance vets have been confronted by a rider or their associates after eliminating a horse for lameness at a competition, a study has indicated.

The research, led by Monica Mira, aimed to assess whether endurance vets would benefit from user-friendly technology to help them with gait evaluation.

 

