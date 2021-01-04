{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Best equestrian January sales

Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • It’s not uncommon for January sales to start prior to Christmas, but don’t worry about scouring the internet for the best equestrian sales, deals and special offers as we will be doing the hard work out for you by gathering them together here. We’ll be updating this page with the all of the best equestrian sales as soon as we hear about them.

    If you’re a manufacturer or retailer and would like to let us know about your equestrian January sales, email georgia.guerin@futurenet.com

    Alan Paine
    Deal: Up to 50% off knitwear
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at alanpaine.co.uk

    Andrew Kay Sculpture
    Deal: 10% off the Leaping Hunter sculpture
    Start date: 1 January 2021
    End date: 31 January 2021
    Worth knowing: Use code Horse&Hound10 to claim your discount
    Find the deal at andrewkaysculpture.co.uk

    Barbour
    Deal: Up to 30% off across the site
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at barbour.com

    BettaLife
    Deal: Receive a free PharmaQuin Canine (120g, worth £18.99) with every purchase of PharmaQuin Equine (1kg)
    Start date: 1 January 2021
    End date: 31 January 2021
    Worth knowing: Use code HH120 to receive the free gift
    Find the deal at bettalife.co.uk

    Blacks
    Deal: Up to 60% off across the site, with an extra 20% off selected lines
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Worth knowing: Use code NEWYEAR for the extra 20% discount
    Find the deal at blacks.co.uk

    Country & Stable
    Deal: Discounts across selected lines, with an extra 20% off with discount code
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Worth knowing Use code WSXTRA20 to claim your extra 20% discount
    Find the deal at countryandstable.co.uk

    Decathlon
    Deal: A wide range of discounts on selected items across the site
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find deal at decathlon.co.uk

    Derby House
    Deal: Up to 50% off selected lines across the site
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find deal at derbyhousestore.com

    Dublin
    Deal: Up to 60% off
    Start date: 24 December 2020
    End date: 11 January 2021
    Find the deal at dublinclothing.co.uk

    Equestrian Stockholm
    Deal: 50% across the site
    Start date: 23 December 2020
    End date: 6 January 2021
    Find the deal at equestrianstockholm.com

    Equetech
    Deal: Up to 50% off a range of casual and competition clothing and accessories
    Start date: 22 December 2020
    Find the deal at equetech.com

    Equiport
    Deal: Big savings across popular brands
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at equiport.co.uk

    Equisafety
    Deal: 25% off selected items across the site
    Start date: 26 December 2020
    Find the deal at equisafety.com

    Equus
    Deal: Massive discounts across clearance items
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at equus.co.uk

    Fairfax & Favor
    Deal: 20% off selected items across the site
    Start date: 1 January 2021
    End date: 31 January 2021
    Find the deal at fairfaxandfavor.com

    Farlows
    Deal: Up to 75% off selected lines
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at farlows.co.uk

    Gabriella Shaw Ceramics
    Deal: 20% off all the ranges
    Start date: 1 January 2021
    End date: 31 January 2021
    Worth knowing: Use code GSC21 to claim your discount
    Find the deal at gabriellashawceramics.com

    Ginger & Jardine
    Deal: 15% off bamboo stock shirts
    Start date: 1 January 2021
    End date: 31 December 2021
    Find the deal at gingerandjardine.co.uk

    Global Herbs
    Deal: 20% off selected items across the site
    Start date: 1 January 2021
    End date: 31 January 2021
    Worth knowing: You can also get six copies of H&H for £6 when you sign up to become a Global Herbs Family member
    Find the deal at globalherbs.co.uk

    Golly Galoshes
    Deal: Up to 35% a range of items across the site
    Start date: 22 December 2020
    Find the deal at gollygaloshes.com

    Go Outdoors
    Deal: Up to 60% off selected lines across the site
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at gooutdoors.co.uk

    Harry Hall
    Deal: Up to 60% off selected items across the site
    Start date: 23 December 2020
    Find the deal at harryhall.com

    Hayfield England
    Deal: 15% off across the site
    Start date: 1 January 2021
    End date: 18 January 2021
    Worth knowing: Use code jansale15 to claim your discount
    Find the deal at hayfieldengland.com

    HiHo Silver
    Deal: Up to 50% off selected items
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at hihosilver.co.uk

    Holland Cooper
    Deal: Discounts on selected lines
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at hollandcooper.com

    Horse & Hound
    Deal: Get three issues of H&H for £3
    Dates: Offer valid until 10am 18 January
    Find the deal at magazinesdirect.com

    Horze
    Deal: 15% off Horze and B Vertigo
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at horze.co.uk

    Hunter
    Deal: Up to 30% off selected items
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find deal at hunterboots.com

    Joules
    Deal: Up to 60% off selected lines across the site
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at joules.com

    LeMieux
    Deal: Up to 40% off selected lines across the site
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at lemieuxproducts.com

    Mountain Warehouse
    Deal: Up to 70% off selected lines
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at mountainwarehouse.com

    Naylors
    Deal: Up to 50% off across the site
    Start date: 24 December 2020 
    Find the deal at naylors.com

    Online For Equine
    Deal: Up to 70% off selected big brands
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at onlineforequine.co.uk

    The Original Muck Boot Co
    Deal: Up to 50% off selected lines
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at muckbootcompany.co.uk

    Pampeano
    Deal: Bundle deals on leather polo belts, bags and purses, and headcollars and browbands
    Start date: 1 January 2021
    End date: 31 January 2021
    Find the deal at pampeano.co.uk

    Redpost Equestrian
    Deal: A range of discounts across selected lines
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at redpostequestrian.co.uk

    Ride-Away
    Deal: Up to 30% off selected lines
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at rideawaystore.com

    Rydale
    Deal: Up to 50% off across selected lines
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at rydale.com

    Schöffel
    Deal: Discounts across a range of items
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find deal at schoffelcountry.com

    Snuggy Hoods
    Deal: Up to 50% off across the site
    Start date: 26 December 2020
    End date: 5 January 2021
    Find the deal at snuggyhoods.com

    Soxtrot UK
    Deal: 25% off everything
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Worth knowing: Use code XMAS25 to claim your discount
    Find deal at soxtrotuk.com

    Spanish Boot Company
    Deal: 25% off the suede collection
    Start date: 26 December 2020
    Find the deal at thespanishbootcompany.co.uk

    Supreme Products
    Deal: 15% off the horse care range
    Start date: 4 January 2021
    End date: 31 January 2021
    Find the deal at supremeproducts.co.uk

    Townfields Saddlers
    Deal: Up to 40% off selected items
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at townfields.com

    Viovet
    Deal: Selected discounts across a range of items
    Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
    Find the deal at viovet.co.uk

    Voltaire Design
    Deal: 15% off any order total that includes a New Palm Beach jumping saddle
    Start date: 1 January 2021
    End date: 31 January 2021
    Find the deal at voltairedesign.com

    Waring Brooke
    Deal: 10% off across the site
    Start date: 1 January 2021
    End date: 31 January 2021
    Find the deal at waringbrooke.com

    Whale Of A Time Clothing
    Deal: Up to 20% off selected items
    Start date: 1 January 2021
    End date: 31 January 2021
    Find the deal at whaleofatimeclothing.com

