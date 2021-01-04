It’s not uncommon for January sales to start prior to Christmas, but don’t worry about scouring the internet for the best equestrian sales, deals and special offers as we will be doing the hard work out for you by gathering them together here. We’ll be updating this page with the all of the best equestrian sales as soon as we hear about them.
Alan Paine
Deal: Up to 50% off knitwear
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at alanpaine.co.uk
Andrew Kay Sculpture
Deal: 10% off the Leaping Hunter sculpture
Start date: 1 January 2021
End date: 31 January 2021
Worth knowing: Use code Horse&Hound10 to claim your discount
Find the deal at andrewkaysculpture.co.uk
Barbour
Deal: Up to 30% off across the site
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at barbour.com
BettaLife
Deal: Receive a free PharmaQuin Canine (120g, worth £18.99) with every purchase of PharmaQuin Equine (1kg)
Start date: 1 January 2021
End date: 31 January 2021
Worth knowing: Use code HH120 to receive the free gift
Find the deal at bettalife.co.uk
Blacks
Deal: Up to 60% off across the site, with an extra 20% off selected lines
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Worth knowing: Use code NEWYEAR for the extra 20% discount
Find the deal at blacks.co.uk
Country & Stable
Deal: Discounts across selected lines, with an extra 20% off with discount code
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Worth knowing Use code WSXTRA20 to claim your extra 20% discount
Find the deal at countryandstable.co.uk
Decathlon
Deal: A wide range of discounts on selected items across the site
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find deal at decathlon.co.uk
Derby House
Deal: Up to 50% off selected lines across the site
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find deal at derbyhousestore.com
Dublin
Deal: Up to 60% off
Start date: 24 December 2020
End date: 11 January 2021
Find the deal at dublinclothing.co.uk
Equestrian Stockholm
Deal: 50% across the site
Start date: 23 December 2020
End date: 6 January 2021
Find the deal at equestrianstockholm.com
Equetech
Deal: Up to 50% off a range of casual and competition clothing and accessories
Start date: 22 December 2020
Find the deal at equetech.com
Equiport
Deal: Big savings across popular brands
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at equiport.co.uk
Equisafety
Deal: 25% off selected items across the site
Start date: 26 December 2020
Find the deal at equisafety.com
Equus
Deal: Massive discounts across clearance items
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at equus.co.uk
Fairfax & Favor
Deal: 20% off selected items across the site
Start date: 1 January 2021
End date: 31 January 2021
Find the deal at fairfaxandfavor.com
Farlows
Deal: Up to 75% off selected lines
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at farlows.co.uk
Gabriella Shaw Ceramics
Deal: 20% off all the ranges
Start date: 1 January 2021
End date: 31 January 2021
Worth knowing: Use code GSC21 to claim your discount
Find the deal at gabriellashawceramics.com
Ginger & Jardine
Deal: 15% off bamboo stock shirts
Start date: 1 January 2021
End date: 31 December 2021
Find the deal at gingerandjardine.co.uk
Global Herbs
Deal: 20% off selected items across the site
Start date: 1 January 2021
End date: 31 January 2021
Worth knowing: You can also get six copies of H&H for £6 when you sign up to become a Global Herbs Family member
Find the deal at globalherbs.co.uk
Golly Galoshes
Deal: Up to 35% a range of items across the site
Start date: 22 December 2020
Find the deal at gollygaloshes.com
Go Outdoors
Deal: Up to 60% off selected lines across the site
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at gooutdoors.co.uk
Harry Hall
Deal: Up to 60% off selected items across the site
Start date: 23 December 2020
Find the deal at harryhall.com
Hayfield England
Deal: 15% off across the site
Start date: 1 January 2021
End date: 18 January 2021
Worth knowing: Use code jansale15 to claim your discount
Find the deal at hayfieldengland.com
HiHo Silver
Deal: Up to 50% off selected items
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at hihosilver.co.uk
Holland Cooper
Deal: Discounts on selected lines
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at hollandcooper.com
Horse & Hound
Deal: Get three issues of H&H for £3
Dates: Offer valid until 10am 18 January
Find the deal at magazinesdirect.com
Horze
Deal: 15% off Horze and B Vertigo
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at horze.co.uk
Hunter
Deal: Up to 30% off selected items
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find deal at hunterboots.com
Joules
Deal: Up to 60% off selected lines across the site
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at joules.com
LeMieux
Deal: Up to 40% off selected lines across the site
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at lemieuxproducts.com
Mountain Warehouse
Deal: Up to 70% off selected lines
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at mountainwarehouse.com
Naylors
Deal: Up to 50% off across the site
Start date: 24 December 2020
Find the deal at naylors.com
Online For Equine
Deal: Up to 70% off selected big brands
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at onlineforequine.co.uk
The Original Muck Boot Co
Deal: Up to 50% off selected lines
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at muckbootcompany.co.uk
Pampeano
Deal: Bundle deals on leather polo belts, bags and purses, and headcollars and browbands
Start date: 1 January 2021
End date: 31 January 2021
Find the deal at pampeano.co.uk
Redpost Equestrian
Deal: A range of discounts across selected lines
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at redpostequestrian.co.uk
Ride-Away
Deal: Up to 30% off selected lines
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at rideawaystore.com
Rydale
Deal: Up to 50% off across selected lines
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at rydale.com
Schöffel
Deal: Discounts across a range of items
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find deal at schoffelcountry.com
Snuggy Hoods
Deal: Up to 50% off across the site
Start date: 26 December 2020
End date: 5 January 2021
Find the deal at snuggyhoods.com
Soxtrot UK
Deal: 25% off everything
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Worth knowing: Use code XMAS25 to claim your discount
Find deal at soxtrotuk.com
Spanish Boot Company
Deal: 25% off the suede collection
Start date: 26 December 2020
Find the deal at thespanishbootcompany.co.uk
Supreme Products
Deal: 15% off the horse care range
Start date: 4 January 2021
End date: 31 January 2021
Find the deal at supremeproducts.co.uk
Townfields Saddlers
Deal: Up to 40% off selected items
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at townfields.com
Viovet
Deal: Selected discounts across a range of items
Dates: Sale on now (correct on 4 January)
Find the deal at viovet.co.uk
Voltaire Design
Deal: 15% off any order total that includes a New Palm Beach jumping saddle
Start date: 1 January 2021
End date: 31 January 2021
Find the deal at voltairedesign.com
Waring Brooke
Deal: 10% off across the site
Start date: 1 January 2021
End date: 31 January 2021
Find the deal at waringbrooke.com
Whale Of A Time Clothing
Deal: Up to 20% off selected items
Start date: 1 January 2021
End date: 31 January 2021
Find the deal at whaleofatimeclothing.com
