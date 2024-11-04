



Concern over “us and them” situation regarding fireworks

In 2023, Colchester Rugby Club held a low-noise fireworks display at its grounds, which are surrounded by fields with up to 40 horses in them. Following negative feedback from the wider community on that quieter display, the club revealed it would return to normal fireworks for its event on 3 November this year.

Horse owners, including Redwings guardian Mark Kennedy, whose two rescue horses are kept “around 100 metres” from the site, raised concerns for their animals.

The club then cancelled the event, stating that “with much regret that due to unreasonable pressure from the local equine community, the executive committee have taken the decision to cancel the fireworks event”.

Mr Kennedy said he was relieved about the decision – but added that there was not unreasonable pressure.

This example raises concerns about an “us and them” culture developing between events and animal owners in communities, Redwings fears.

Read the full story

Racehorse turned lead-rein “pony” dies

A former Grand National runner who went on to excel in his second career – which included becoming a 17.2hh “lead-rein pony” – has died aged 25.

Bóthar Na, who was trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Ruby Walsh and Paul Carberry among others, spent the last nine years of his life with Sarah McClelland, enjoying showing, dressage, jumping and being part of the family.

Sarah told H&H “Bo” suffered a heart episode and had to be put down on Tuesday (29 October).

“You always know the day is coming, with an older horse, but at the same time you never think it really will come,” she said. “The vet said he was comfortable at that moment but it could happen again at any time, maybe at night or when he was on his own, so it was the right thing.”

Read more about this racehorse who became part of the family

Farewell to legendary rider

Legendary Irish showjumper Captain Con Power has died aged 71. Horse Sport Ireland described Capt Power as “one of the finest riders of his generation”, who left an “incredible legacy”. He won at top venues across the world, and was on the Irish team that won the Aga Khan cup at Dublin Horse Show three years running in the 1970s. His son Robert became a highly successful jumps jockey and his daughter Elizabeth (Esib) a five-star event rider.

Read more

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now