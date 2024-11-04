‘He will never be forgotten’: farewell to legendary rider who left an ‘incredible legacy’





‘Tributes have been paid to the legendary showjumper Captain Con Power, who has died at the age of 71 after a long illness.

Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) said yesterday (3 November) that Capt Power would never be forgotten, citing his “incredible legacy” for equestrian sport in Ireland.

“Con was one of the finest riders of his generation and enjoyed a sparkling career during the 1970s and 1980s,” an HSI spokesperson said.

“Beginning his career in the Army Equitation School in 1973, he developed into one of the world’s best riders, with notable successes at Aachen, New York and Toronto, while he was the leading rider at the Dublin Horse Show in 1976 and 1979.

“Con will for ever be remembered for being part of the dream team who won the Aga Khan trophy three times in a row, in 1977, 1978 and 1979, famously being the only rider to ride three different horses.”

Capt Power’s son Robert had a fantastic career as a National Hunt jockey, winning the Grand National and the Cheltenham Gold Cup, and his daughter Elizabeth (Esib) Power is a five-star eventer who also won a CSI5* showjumping class at the 2019 Dublin Horse Show.

“Horse Sport Ireland extends its deepest condolences to his wife Margaret, Robert, Elizabeth, and to all of Con’s extended family and friends,” the spokesperson said.

Irish showjumper Bertram Allen said he was very sorry to hear the news.

“I was so fortunate to have Con and his wife, Mag, as my first trainers,” he said. “Con was brilliant, always positive, and always kept things simple. The lessons I learnt then are with me daily.

“My heartfelt sympathy to Mag, Robert, Esib and his greater family. May he rest in peace.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now