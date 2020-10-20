Calling budding authors: your chance to be published in Horse & Hound

Budding Pullein-Thompsons or Anna Sewells have the chance to gain recognition for their work and be published in Horse & Hound magazine.

H&H is running its first short-story competition this Christmas, on the apt theme of winter and horses or ponies.

There are two age categories: for under-16s, born on or after 1 January 2005, and over-16s, born before that date.

H&H features editor Martha Terry said: “We are excited about running our first short-story competition for our Christmas issue.

“Here at Horse & Hound we receive so many lovely stories and anecdotes about our readers’ lives with horses that we can’t fit into our pages on a weekly basis, so now’s your chance to get your story in print.

“Winter isn’t an easy time for horse owners, but it can be full of atmosphere and fun despite the mud and cold. Whether you have a real-life story, fiction, a fairytale or a poem, so long as it’s to do with winter and horses, we’d love to hear from you.

“And stay tuned to find out who will be judging your masterpiece…”

A panel from H&H will narrow down entries, which must be no more than 1,000 words long, to a shortlist of five in each category. An independent judge will then pick the overall winners, who will be contacted by 14 December, and whose work will be published on the H&H website, and in the 17 December edition of the magazine.

To submit a story, by 11pm on 22 November, and for full details, terms and conditions, visit the dedicated competition entry page.

