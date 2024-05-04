‘She’s a proper first pony’: little mare gives jockey a sweet win on his showing comeback





A true first ridden clinched the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) 2024 Royal Windsor Pretty Polly M&M championship at this year’s Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Heniarth Teacake, a Welsh section A out of Heniarth Cupcake, went through to the championship after winning the first ridden class. She was ridden throughout by 12-year-old Freddie Lake, who has made a show ring comeback this year.

The bay mare, a 10-year-old by Colne Turbo, has returned to owner Katie Griffiths for the 2024 term for Freddie to ride during his last first ridden year.

“Freddie gave up riding after we competed at the Royal International (RIHS) in 2022 and I was heartbroken,” said Katie, who decided to lease Teacake out to Bella Adam for the 2023 season. “She qualified for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with Bella as a first ridden, and now we’re so happy to have her back. Freddie has picked up riding again so it’s all worked out well.”

Katie plans for her four-year-old daughter Florence to ride Teacake in future years.

“She’s a proper first pony; Freddie takes her hacking on his own and they go hunting, too,” Katie added.

Reserve in the 2024 Royal Windsor Pretty Polly M&M championship went to the Pretty Polly lead rein winners, Millie Hollis and the 14-year-old Welsh section A Woodend Marigold, led by Amy Cook.

Judges Mark Robert Reeves and Steven Hulston agreed unanimously on their champion and reserve.

“Our champion was a true first ridden who carried the jockey with ease. It smiled the whole time, covered the ground and was a pleasure to watch,” said Mark. “The lead rein was a lovely pattern and it had a good rhythm to its trot while looking after its jockey.”

Speaking about the home-produced classes, Robert added: “We had some great classes full of lovely, quality ponies. We saw some very competitive riders who you could see were determined to win. We also had a few switch arounds in the classes based on individual performances.”

Enjoy the best of Royal Windsor with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news and the best of the action throughout Royal Windsor Horse Show, with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from £1 a week in the UK. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper Royal Windsor Horse Show magazine report in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 9 May.

You may also be interested in: