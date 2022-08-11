



There was plenty of top-class action at the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships, with almost more changes of teams’ position than horses in the ring. Here’s the run-down of what you need to know from day two in Herning

Ben Maher and Faltic HB jumped a superb clear as Britain’s day two pathfinders, boosting hopes after a great start had left us in fourth place overnight.

Find out what Ben had to say about his round.

Luck was not with Joe Stockdale or Harry Charles but last to go Scott Brash and Hello Jefferson pulled out all the stops to jump clear, and retain their silver-medal position.

We caught up with Scott after his round

The last few combinations to go in the World Showjumping Championships shook the order up again and again, but it finished with Britain in sixth place and Ireland in ninth, both qualifying for the team final tomorrow (12 August).

‘We’re still in the hunt’

There were mixed fortunes for Ireland today but one of the highlights was a copybook clear from Cian O’Connor and C Vier 2.

Read more about Cian’s round

The ride of the day was produced by Canadian Tiffany Foster and Figor, who are in fifth place thanks to two strong clears.

‘I wanted to stop halfway and pat him!’

The horse and rider who have held the lead since the first day are a championship debutant and a feisty mare who is warmed up in a bit and jumped without.

Find out more about French rider Julien Epaillard and Caracole De La Roque.

You might also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.