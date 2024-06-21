Hickstead excitement, an injured rider’s update, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Hickstead excitement

The Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting (20-23 May) is well under way, with Guy Williams and Hanne Umonia taking the honours in the first international class yesterday. The thrilling British Speed Derby takes place on Saturday (22 June), while the famous Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby is on Sunday (23 June). Last year’s winners David Simpson and Pjotr Van De Kruishoeve will not defend their Hickstead Derby title after the stallion picked up a mild viral infection, but notable entries include William Funnell and Dublon, Shane Breen with Nows The Time and Fanfan De Beaufour, and Robert Whitaker and Evert.

2. Update on young rider who fell at Bramham

Eventer Saffron Creswell, 23, has shared an update on her condition following her cross-country fall with Vivendi Hero in the under-25 CCI4*-L at Defender Bramham Horse Trials on 8 June. Saffron said: “I have a serious back break that has been operated on, this means I am requiring lots of care and have a very long road to recovery.” Saffron thanked the Bramham team for their “incredible service”, and said Vivendi Hero is “well and happy”, being looked after by her team at home.

3. A mega horsey home, complete with an indoor pool

If you’re dreaming of a horsey haven, look no further than Badgers Oak Farm, in Aston Abbots, Buckinghamshire. The property is set within 52 acres and comes with facilities suitable for the professional rider or keen amateur. The six-bedroom home has two main reception rooms, indoor heated swimming pool, and farmhouse-style kitchen, while the equestrian facilities include 14 loose boxes, wash bay and solarium, 60x40m all-weather arena, and more.

