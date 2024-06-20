A mega horsey home, set in 52 acres, with stables, arena, horsewalker and an indoor pool





This equestrian property, set within 52 acres, has facilities that would suit both professionals and amateurs – and it comes with a six bedroom family house, two bedroom annexe and an indoor pool.

Badgers Oak Farm is in the village of Aston Abbotts in Buckinghamshire. It is four miles from the village of Whitchurch. Commuter connections to London Euston by train are provided from Leighton Buzzard (five miles). There is also good road access to London and the motorway network via the A41, M40, M25 and M1, while Luton and Heathrow airports are both within an hour’s drive.

Local equestrian centres include Cherwell Competition Centre, which is an hour away (31 miles), Bury Farm, which is 20 minutes away (nine miles) and Addington Equestrian, which is 20 minutes away (10 miles).

There is also good hacking from the doorstep with access to the bridleway network.

If you like to hunt, head out with the Kimblewick.

Hampden Vets are five miles away (around 10 minutes), should you need their help.

This property is on the market with Hamptons with a guide price of £5.95m. Let’s take a look around…

The property has most recently been used as a stud. Facilities include 14 loose boxes and a foaling box in an airy, L-shaped stable block. There is also a wash bay with wall heaters and hot and cold water and a fully rubber-matted vet box with FMBS four-bar solarium.

In addition, there is a 60x40m floodlit all-weather outdoor arena with waxed sand and rubber fibre surface, a Claydon horsewalker, heated office/staff room, a fully fitted tack room, rug room with heated drying rails, heated cloakroom, heated kennels with automatic water drinkers and a separate feed room.

There is plenty of hard standing and lorry parking, plus a log store and equipment shed and secondary accommodation built by Scotts of Thrapston that could be used for staff or pupils.

The grounds, which offer 180-degree views over the Aylesbury Vale, amount to about 52 acres, including well-drained, well-maintained old turf pasture suitable for year-round turnout. The land is mostly split into post and rail paddocks and is mains electrified, and features mains water-supplied troughs to all fields and two freestanding double field shelters. All of the grazing is visible from the house, yard and driveway.

There is also planning permission granted for a 20x40m barn, which could be used for storage, an indoor school or further stabling within an American-style system. The yard and stables are also covered by a fully remote access, standalone security system, including alarm and CCTV.

The property includes landscaped gardens to the front, accessed via a sweeping half-mile drive. In addition, the grounds include a truffle orchard of hazel saplings, which are intended to produce a truffle crop, plus a water feature and a seating area for outdoor entertaining, with easily maintained gardens laid to lawns and mature planting.

There is an electric car-charger, triple garage and fully-equipped gym and tennis court close to the house. Security includes an electric gated entrance with keypad and remote access options, lighting and CCTV, plus a perimeter security system, which can also be accessed remotely.

The indoor swimming pool is fully ventilated and heated.

The six-bedroom main residence offers more than 9,000 sq ft of accommodation. Built around 2000 it features all the modern conveniences, including an externally monitored camera and security system, fibre optic broadband, underfloor heating and air-conditioning.

The interiors are presented in a traditional, country manner, with a farmhouse-style kitchen with an AGA.

The two main receptions feature a large wood-burner and an open fire.

There are six bedroom upstairs, all of which are en-suite.

