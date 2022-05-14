‘He’s taken to the job incredibly well’: former breeding stallion turned mini dream delights at Royal Windsor





Jockeys of the future delighted the crowds and judges on day three of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, but only one could be crowned Royal Windsor mini show pony champion.

Leading the field was seven-year-old Mila Konechny aboard David Jinks’ six-year-old Telynau Picasso gelding Brideswood Prince Regent (Reggie).

The pair won the lead rein class, expertly handled by Adam Forster, en route to winning the overall section title, ahead of second placed lead rein, Barkway Take That (Anya Dewey Clarke).

Reggie is in his first season and is currently unbeaten, winning his Royal International ticket and the section championship at BSPS Area 1A, before standing mini show pony champion at the BSPS winter championships just two weeks ago.

“My partner David found this one so I can’t take credit,” said Adam, for whom this was a first Royal Windsor mini show pony victory. “He was broken and started by Lauren Brill who did a lovely job with him. David spotted him on an advert on social media, asked for a video and the next minute he’d bought him.”

Reggie was a breeding stallion until last November and has stock on the ground.

“He’s taken to the ridden job incredibly well,” Adam added.

Mila was also making her Royal Windsor debut, after watching her siblings ride here previously.

“Last year my brother rode here and I wanted to have a go this time,” she said. “Reggie is my favourite pony.”

