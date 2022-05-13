‘He’ll never, ever leave us’: Versatile maxi cob wins third Royal Windsor title of his career





The superb maxi cob Brookdale Limited Edition (Archie) was right on song to provide his amateur owner Issy Mears with her first ever win at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the amateur cobs.

The 11-year-old was pulled top and stayed top to win the class, which will be the third time he’s won at the show during his career.

“Archie won the open maxi cobs four years ago, and the ladies’ show horse class in 2019 with my producer Danielle Heath,” said Issy. “He really does it all.”

Issy and her father, Guy Mears, bought Archie as a five-year-old from cob specialist Michelle Jones:

“A lot of people wanted to buy him but I’ve been friends with Michelle for years so she allowed us to have him,” said Issy. “He rides like a Rolls Royce and is always perfectly behaved. He’s a lovely person and he’ll never, ever leave us. I have to give credit to Danielle and the team, who produce him so well.”

Issy won the Royal International with Archie in amateur ranks in 2019 and the grey gelding has appeared at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) several times.

“To add the Royal Windsor amateur cobs to the list is amazing,” she said. “Danielle will ride him as a ladies’ horse later in the day, and I can’t wait to ride him in the Castle Arena championship, too. It’s been my dream to have a spin in there for ages.”

