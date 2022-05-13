‘The maxis don’t usually pull it off’: maxi cob produces shock victory in Royal Windsor cob championship





A maxi cob surprised his connections when he was called out to head the Royal Windsor Horse Show cob championship

Jo Baker’s 12-year-old chestnut gelding Chantilly Sandman (Teddy) owned the ring and fought off nine other contenders to be crowned overall cob champion. Despite his flawless ride and storming gallop, his producer and rider, Jayne Ross, was surprised with the result:

“It’s a shock as the maxi doesn’t usually pull it off in the championship and it usually goes to the lightweight or the heavyweight,” said Jayne, who last won the cob championship at Windsor in 2015 with Moortown May. “But to be fair to Teddy, he felt awesome in there. He picked up and travelled.”

Teddy began his career as a lightweight cob with Ian Smeeth:

“He’s been beautifully produced by various people,” said Jayne. “He was a lightweight, but he grew out. In my mind he’s the epitome of a true maxi cob and he’s a great goer.”

Jayne has produced Teddy for three years but the Bakers are entering their first season as his owners.

“He’s such fun, everyone wants to hack him out. This is a great result for the horse, and for the maxi cob in general.”

The winning lightweight, Toberpatrick Boss, secured reserve for Vicky Smith, who was reclaiming the same class she’d won in 2021 with her own Bling Cobsby. Vicky was also responsible for the second placed heavyweight, Hayley Sankey’s Borace For Short, who was ably piloted by team groom Poppy Carter in the championship.

Winners joining them in the championship were heavyweight, Starfall (Lynn Russell), top novice, Nina Armstrong Finlay’s Indigo Marvel (William Morton) and leading amateur, Brookdale Limited Edition (Issy Mears).

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.