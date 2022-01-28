2022 Royal Windsor Horse Show judges announced





The organisers have confirmed the 2022 Royal Windsor Horse Show judges. The prestigious show runs from 12 — 15 May 2022 and is held at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

As well as featuring international showjumping, dressage, driving and endurance competitions, Royal Windsor is one of the biggest events in the showing calendar.

The 2022 Royal Windsor Horse Show judges are as follows:

Appaloosas — P Stringer

Ridden Arab, Anglo and part-bred — Miss K Davis

Ridden pure-bred Arab — Mrs S Shuttleworth and C Rowell

In-hand pure-bred Arab — Mrs J Lowe

BDS Concours d’Elegance — A Guy

Cleveland Bays — Mrs J Strange

Coaching marathon — C J Nelson

Novice cobs — Mrs J Burgess (conformation) and M Cooper (ride)

Open cobs — Mrs J Burgess and Mrs K Nicholson

Amateur cobs — Mrs J Jefferson and M Cooper

In-hand coloureds — Ms L Savill

Ridden coloureds — Ms J Purcell-White and V Seddon

Driving for the Disabled — Mrs S Wootton

Hackneys — Mrs V Neal

Hacks — Miss M Hennessy (conformation) and Mrs L Bell (ride)

Amatuer hacks — Mrs J Jefferson and Mrs L Bell

Haflinger — Miss K Jackson

In-hand heavy horse — S J Peacock

Household cavalry, best turned out trooper Lt.Col — T Armitage

Household cavalry, best turned out trooper Captain — E Keith RHG/D

Household cavalry, best turned out trooper WO1(RCM) — D Snoxell

Hunters (including four-year-olds) — The Hon D Gooch (conformation) and J White (ride)

Amateur hunters — T Brash and Miss M Bowling

Novice hunters — Miss J Graham and Miss K Sears

Small hunters — C H Upham and Miss M Underwood

Working hunters — J Gilliver Hunters and M Ainsworth

Ladies’ hunters — C H Upham Hunters and Miss M Underwood

Ladies’ side-saddle — Mrs S Rawding and Mrs S Stephenson

Intermediates — Mrs A Gilliver and Mrs S Rawding

Show pony first ridden and leading reins — Mrs P Pattinson (conformation) and G Goss (show)

Leading reins of hunter type — Mrs P Pattinson and Mrs J Dean

Light trade turnouts — D Wootton

Lusitanos — Lady Sylvia Loch

M&M in-hand, championship — D Puttock

Connemara — Mrs A McHale

Dales — Ms C Crow

Dartmoor — Ms G Wright

Exmoor — Mrs S Wooderson

Fell — P Boustead

Highland — Mrs C L Hawes

New Forest — Miss H Knight

Shetland — N Vale

Welsh Section A — Mrs L Partridge

Welsh Section B — Mrs L Partridge

Welsh Section C — J James

Welsh Section D — J James

M&M ridden — Mrs C Hamilton (conformation) and Mrs J Bushell (ride)

M&M working hunter ponies — Miss G Evans JP and D Spears

M&M lead rein and first ridden — Mrs P Bunting and Mrs V Appell

Novice show ponies — P Brightwell and J Griffin

Polo ponies — A G Fanshawe and Lord Charles Beresford

Private driving — Mrs S Wootton

RDA Fancy Dress — Mrs W T Browne and Lady de Mauley

Riding horses (including amateur) — G Goss (conformation) and Miss K Duxbury (ride)

In-hand RoR Thoroughbred — Mrs V Appell

Ridden RoR Thoroughbred — C Gordon-Watson

Ridden RoR Thoroughbred, ridden performance — Miss J Banks and B Storey

Senior showing, in-hand — A Perkins and W Moran

Senior showing, ridden — Miss P Coles and M Morrison

Senior showing, in-hand, mixed age — W Moran

Senior showing, ridden, mixed age — M Morrison

Services team jumping, farrier award — J P Blurton

Show hunter ponies — Mrs J Dean (show) and Mrs P Pattinson (conformation)

Show ponies — Mrs J Ross and A Hood

Side-Saddle, Concours d’Elegance — Ms V Hood

Spanish sport horse — J Keen

Working hunter ponies — D Bartram-Lawton and TBC

Working show horse — N Collins (conformation) and Mrs A Gilliver (ride)

