2022 Royal Windsor Horse Show judges announced

    • The organisers have confirmed the 2022 Royal Windsor Horse Show judges. The prestigious show runs from 12 — 15 May 2022 and is held at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

    As well as featuring international showjumping, dressage, driving and endurance competitions, Royal Windsor is one of the biggest events in the showing calendar.

    The 2022 Royal Windsor Horse Show judges are as follows:

    Appaloosas — P Stringer

    Ridden Arab, Anglo and part-bred — Miss K Davis

    Ridden pure-bred Arab — Mrs S Shuttleworth and C Rowell

    In-hand pure-bred Arab — Mrs J Lowe

    BDS Concours d’Elegance — A Guy

    Cleveland Bays — Mrs J Strange

    Coaching marathon — C J Nelson

    Novice cobs — Mrs J Burgess (conformation) and M Cooper (ride)

    Open cobs — Mrs J Burgess and Mrs K Nicholson

    Amateur cobs — Mrs J Jefferson and M Cooper

    In-hand coloureds — Ms L Savill

    Ridden coloureds — Ms J Purcell-White and V Seddon

    Driving for the Disabled — Mrs S Wootton

    Hackneys — Mrs V Neal

    Hacks — Miss M Hennessy (conformation) and Mrs L Bell (ride)

    Amatuer hacks — Mrs J Jefferson and Mrs L Bell

    Haflinger — Miss K Jackson

    In-hand heavy horse — S J Peacock

    Household cavalry, best turned out trooper Lt.Col — T Armitage

    Household cavalry, best turned out trooper Captain — E Keith RHG/D

    Household cavalry, best turned out trooper WO1(RCM) — D Snoxell

    Hunters (including four-year-olds) — The Hon D Gooch (conformation) and J White (ride)

    Amateur hunters — T Brash and Miss M Bowling

    Novice hunters — Miss J Graham and Miss K Sears

    Small hunters — C H Upham and Miss M Underwood

    Working hunters — J Gilliver Hunters and M Ainsworth

    Ladies’ hunters — C H Upham Hunters and Miss M Underwood

    Ladies’ side-saddle — Mrs S Rawding and Mrs S Stephenson

    Intermediates — Mrs A Gilliver and Mrs S Rawding

    Show pony first ridden and leading reins — Mrs P Pattinson (conformation) and G Goss (show)

    Leading reins of hunter type — Mrs P Pattinson and Mrs J Dean

    Light trade turnouts — D Wootton

    Lusitanos — Lady Sylvia Loch

    M&M in-hand, championship — D Puttock

    Connemara — Mrs A McHale
    Dales — Ms C Crow
    Dartmoor — Ms G Wright
    Exmoor — Mrs S Wooderson
    Fell — P Boustead
    Highland — Mrs C L Hawes
    New Forest — Miss H Knight
    Shetland — N Vale
    Welsh Section A — Mrs L Partridge
    Welsh Section B — Mrs L Partridge
    Welsh Section C — J James
    Welsh Section D — J James

    M&M ridden — Mrs C Hamilton (conformation) and Mrs J Bushell (ride)

    M&M working hunter ponies — Miss G Evans JP and D Spears

    M&M lead rein and first ridden — Mrs P Bunting and Mrs V Appell

    Novice show ponies — P Brightwell and J Griffin

    Polo ponies — A G Fanshawe and Lord Charles Beresford

    Private driving — Mrs S Wootton

    RDA Fancy Dress — Mrs W T Browne and Lady de Mauley

    Riding horses (including amateur) — G Goss (conformation) and Miss K Duxbury (ride)

    In-hand RoR Thoroughbred — Mrs V Appell

    Ridden RoR Thoroughbred — C Gordon-Watson

    Ridden RoR Thoroughbred, ridden performance — Miss J Banks and B Storey

    Senior showing, in-hand — A Perkins and W Moran

    Senior showing, ridden — Miss P Coles and M Morrison

    Senior showing, in-hand, mixed age — W Moran

    Senior showing, ridden, mixed age — M Morrison

    Services team jumping, farrier award — J P Blurton

    Show hunter ponies — Mrs J Dean (show) and Mrs P Pattinson (conformation)

    Show ponies — Mrs J Ross and A Hood

    Side-Saddle, Concours d’Elegance — Ms V Hood

    Spanish sport horse — J Keen

    Working hunter ponies — D Bartram-Lawton and TBC

    Working show horse — N Collins (conformation) and Mrs A Gilliver (ride)

