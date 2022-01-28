2022 Royal Windsor Horse Show judges announced

The organisers have confirmed the 2022 Royal Windsor Horse Show judges. The prestigious show runs from 12 — 15 May 2022 and is held at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
As well as featuring international showjumping, dressage, driving and endurance competitions, Royal Windsor is one of the biggest events in the showing calendar.
The 2022 Royal Windsor Horse Show judges are as follows:
Appaloosas — P Stringer
Ridden Arab, Anglo and part-bred — Miss K Davis
Ridden pure-bred Arab — Mrs S Shuttleworth and C Rowell
In-hand pure-bred Arab — Mrs J Lowe
BDS Concours d’Elegance — A Guy
Cleveland Bays — Mrs J Strange
Coaching marathon — C J Nelson
Novice cobs — Mrs J Burgess (conformation) and M Cooper (ride)
Open cobs — Mrs J Burgess and Mrs K Nicholson
Amateur cobs — Mrs J Jefferson and M Cooper
In-hand coloureds — Ms L Savill
Ridden coloureds — Ms J Purcell-White and V Seddon
Driving for the Disabled — Mrs S Wootton
Hackneys — Mrs V Neal
Hacks — Miss M Hennessy (conformation) and Mrs L Bell (ride)
Amatuer hacks — Mrs J Jefferson and Mrs L Bell
Haflinger — Miss K Jackson
In-hand heavy horse — S J Peacock
Household cavalry, best turned out trooper Lt.Col — T Armitage
Household cavalry, best turned out trooper Captain — E Keith RHG/D
Household cavalry, best turned out trooper WO1(RCM) — D Snoxell
Hunters (including four-year-olds) — The Hon D Gooch (conformation) and J White (ride)
Amateur hunters — T Brash and Miss M Bowling
Novice hunters — Miss J Graham and Miss K Sears
Small hunters — C H Upham and Miss M Underwood
Working hunters — J Gilliver Hunters and M Ainsworth
Ladies’ hunters — C H Upham Hunters and Miss M Underwood
Ladies’ side-saddle — Mrs S Rawding and Mrs S Stephenson
Intermediates — Mrs A Gilliver and Mrs S Rawding
Show pony first ridden and leading reins — Mrs P Pattinson (conformation) and G Goss (show)
Leading reins of hunter type — Mrs P Pattinson and Mrs J Dean
Light trade turnouts — D Wootton
Lusitanos — Lady Sylvia Loch
M&M in-hand, championship — D Puttock
Connemara — Mrs A McHale
Dales — Ms C Crow
Dartmoor — Ms G Wright
Exmoor — Mrs S Wooderson
Fell — P Boustead
Highland — Mrs C L Hawes
New Forest — Miss H Knight
Shetland — N Vale
Welsh Section A — Mrs L Partridge
Welsh Section B — Mrs L Partridge
Welsh Section C — J James
Welsh Section D — J James
M&M ridden — Mrs C Hamilton (conformation) and Mrs J Bushell (ride)
M&M working hunter ponies — Miss G Evans JP and D Spears
M&M lead rein and first ridden — Mrs P Bunting and Mrs V Appell
Novice show ponies — P Brightwell and J Griffin
Polo ponies — A G Fanshawe and Lord Charles Beresford
Private driving — Mrs S Wootton
RDA Fancy Dress — Mrs W T Browne and Lady de Mauley
Riding horses (including amateur) — G Goss (conformation) and Miss K Duxbury (ride)
In-hand RoR Thoroughbred — Mrs V Appell
Ridden RoR Thoroughbred — C Gordon-Watson
Ridden RoR Thoroughbred, ridden performance — Miss J Banks and B Storey
Senior showing, in-hand — A Perkins and W Moran
Senior showing, ridden — Miss P Coles and M Morrison
Senior showing, in-hand, mixed age — W Moran
Senior showing, ridden, mixed age — M Morrison
Services team jumping, farrier award — J P Blurton
Show hunter ponies — Mrs J Dean (show) and Mrs P Pattinson (conformation)
Show ponies — Mrs J Ross and A Hood
Side-Saddle, Concours d’Elegance — Ms V Hood
Spanish sport horse — J Keen
Working hunter ponies — D Bartram-Lawton and TBC
Working show horse — N Collins (conformation) and Mrs A Gilliver (ride)
You might also be interested in:
2022 Horse of the Year Show showing judges announced
17 novice show horses to keep on your radar during 2022
Katie Jerram-Hunnable: ‘I take my hat off to the brave people in our industry’
It’s January sale time! Three Horse & Hound magazines for just £3/$3/€3
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.