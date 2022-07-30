



A home-bred intermediate shone on his Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) debut to capture The Jackson Fine Homes LTD/BSPS RIHS intermediate supreme tri-colour.

Danni Radford’s Tiger Attack six-year-old Ladies Man was utter perfection en route to the title. Ridden by experienced show rider and former RIHS supreme winner Poppy Carter, “George” won the large section before providing Danni with a dream first Hickstead overall victory.

Poppy is the daughter of leading showing producer Katy Carter.

Poppy, who is currently based with Vicky Smith and her show team in Cheshire, has won numerous championships on Hickstead ground, but it was her first time wearing “long boots.”

“It’s been phenomenal, but it’s been different this year as Mum hasn’t been here,” said Poppy. “It’s weird to ride without her at the sidelines.”

Poppy rides George for owner/breeder/producer Danni.

“This is first time here and he took it all on the chin,” continued Poppy. “I used to ride another intermediate for Danni, and as soon as George was born Danni said she wanted me to ride him for her when the time came. The ride he gives me is out of this world. His trot throws you out of the saddle. And he’s so beautiful.”

Danni was in tears after the win:

“He was the first horse I ever bred,” said Danni. “He’s out of a hack mare. She used to be tricky, so I put her in foal. George is the most chilled out horse; he has five minutes of work before a class.”

George and Poppy landed their first HOYS pass at the Great Yorkshire earlier this month, and they cleaned up at the BSPS winter championships.

Danni produces George, who was born on St George’s Day, from home and Poppy meets them at shows.

“He’s my baby,” added Danni. “This is my first win here, too.”

Reserve for the RIHS supreme intermediate sash was Alice Binks and her grandmother Jane Bennison’s Chiddock Time Lord five-year-old Roseberry Fascinator, another RIHS debutante who is produced by Craig Elenor and Sara Parrott.

