Groundbreaking concussion guidelines, the return of a top British horse for Paris, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Groundbreaking concussion guidelines

The first unified concussion guidelines specifically for riders across all equestrian disciplines were unveiled by British Equestrian yesterday (2 March). The guidelines feature easy-to-follow information about concussion and a “return to riding” pathway, based on the latest understandings of concussion in sport. “From the point of view of rehabilitation and return to ride, it’s massively important [that advice is aligned across equestrian sport]. Otherwise we are just going to have riders doing all sorts of different things and everyone getting a bit confused, so it needs to be the same – and also aligned with all other sports,” said BEF chief medical officer Anna-Louise Mackinnon.

2. The return of Mount St John Freestyle

Owner Emma Blundell has said Charlotte Dujardin’s 2018 world bronze medal-winning ride Mount St John Freestyle could return to the dressage arena in time for the Paris Olympics. Freestyle has been living at Mount St John Stud in Yorkshire, having returned home last year for breeding. She is now back in training, with Emma on board. “My vision for the future is to watch Freestyle back out at the top of the sport, with Paris just around the corner,” said Emma.

3. Changing behaviour

A light was shone on equine and human behaviour change at the National Equine Forum yesterday (2 March), where the story of Hannah Bryant and her Welsh cob Gav featured in a talk by Horse Trust director of equine behaviour Gemma Pearson. Hannah and social scientist Tamzin Furtado joined Gemma for a panel discussion. When Hannah bought Gav six years ago he could not be caught for weeks – and later bolted into a fence. Hannah sought help from Dr Pearson, who worked with her and Gav, and the pair have since gone on to compete successfully. The aim was to use Hannah and Gav’s story to explore the science behind the way people and horses learn, what makes horses behave as they do, and how to tackle unwanted behaviour.

