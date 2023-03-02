Owner Emma Blundell shares exciting update about Mount St John Freestyle





World bronze medal-winning mare Mount St John Freestyle could return to the dressage arena in time for the Paris Olympics, according to her owner Emma Blundell.

The 14-year-old Fidermark mare is currently living at Emma’s Mount St John Stud in Yorkshire, having returned home last year for breeding. She is back in training, and being ridden at the moment by Emma, who told H&H: “My vision for the future is to watch Freestyle back out at the top of the sport, with Paris just around the corner.”

Ridden by Charlotte Dujardin, Freestyle was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the World Equestrian Games in 2018, also claiming individual bronze, at the age of just nine. She last competed in May 2021, winning the freestyle at Wellington CDI3* with over 88%, but was not fit to compete at the Tokyo Olympics later that year; Charlotte rode Gio at the Games instead, and won double bronze.

Having taken some time to rejoin the Mount St John breeding programme last year, Freestyle is now back in dressage training, and recently showed off her trademark passage and one-time tempi changes in the February sunshine with Emma on board.

“Freestyle feels amazing,” Emma told H&H.

“It’s a real treat for me, having owned Freestyle since a foal, watching and supporting her huge success with Charlotte for many years, to now having the chance to ride such a horse myself. She really is a dream to ride and I feel so lucky to have her in our stables. I am also delighted for Charlotte’s baby news, too.”

While Charlotte is expecting the imminent arrival of her first child with partner Dean, Emma is excited to welcome a very exciting embryo transfer foal out of Freestyle in 2023, by none other than reigning world champion stallion Glamourdale.

“I am loving having Freestyle home at MSJ for our breeding programme while also getting to ride her for the training and fitness. We’re excited to see her Glamourdale ET foal this year and hopefully more for next year,” Emma said.

